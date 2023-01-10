ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Shots fired during Akron road rage incident, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire, and a woman’s home was hit with gunfire during a road rage incident Thursday evening. Police say around 6:20 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was driving in the area...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found fatally shot in Broadway-Slavic Village bedroom, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Joron Crawford, 39, was found dead in the 4000 block of East 68th Street. According to police, a friend of Crawford...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood early Thursday morning. Cleveland police were called out to the duplex in the 4000 block of E. 68th Street around 3:45 a.m. According to officers, the victim was found in the upstairs...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy