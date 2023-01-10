Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Man killed during shooting at Cleveland house party: Police
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
cleveland19.com
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2020. The shooting happened at around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 in the 900 block of Raymond Street, according to a department press release. Police found...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired during Akron road rage incident, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire, and a woman’s home was hit with gunfire during a road rage incident Thursday evening. Police say around 6:20 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was driving in the area...
cleveland19.com
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found fatally shot in Broadway-Slavic Village bedroom, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Joron Crawford, 39, was found dead in the 4000 block of East 68th Street. According to police, a friend of Crawford...
cleveland19.com
15-year-old gunman arrested after incident near elementary school in Parma, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday afternoon after he fired a gun near an elementary school. The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 5400 block of Broadview Road after what officers were told was a car crash with a gunshot involved, according to a department press release.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland's east side early Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Police stop drunk theft suspect: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:50 p.m. Jan. 4, police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 14458 Cedar Road on a report of theft. As officers made their way to the gas station, the suspect drove away in a black pickup truck. Police located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. The...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood early Thursday morning. Cleveland police were called out to the duplex in the 4000 block of E. 68th Street around 3:45 a.m. According to officers, the victim was found in the upstairs...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
How investigators tracked down suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A Cleveland teen is in federal custody, accused of being one of three people responsible for a daring smash and grab robbery at a local gun shop in November.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron
Akron Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Frase and Eastwood avenues.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
cleveland19.com
2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December. Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd. According to police, several of the...
Comments / 2