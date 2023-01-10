Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
wwnytv.com
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
wwnytv.com
JCC offers academic ‘fresh start’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a fresh start? Jefferson Community College can give you one. Academically, at least. JCC education coordinator Zoey Smith says there’s still time to register for the spring semester. Classes start Monday, January 23. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This...
wwnytv.com
Academic All-Star: Adelyne Jareo
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Adelyne Jareo, a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Adelyne is at the top of her class, a member of the art, library, and Spanish clubs,...
wwnytv.com
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
wwnytv.com
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
wwnytv.com
MET HD Fedora - Streaming Live
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Live with two Encores at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall. Live - Saturday January 14 at 12:55 pm, Encores January 18, Wednesday, 1:00 and 6:30 pm. Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
wwnytv.com
History Lesson: ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ ... in Antwerp?
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - In your art history textbooks, you’re sure to have seen the works of Cassius Coolidge. But a detail you may have missed: he’s from Antwerp. Cassius Marcellus Coolidge was born in 1844 where Antwerp meets Philadelphia. Starting life as a farm boy, Cassius...
wwnytv.com
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
wwnytv.com
Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away at Lewis County Health System Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Among her survivors are a son and daughter-n-law, Edward J. (Barbara Healy) Wormwood of South Mills, NC and two grandchildren. She is predeceased by two children, Michael A. Wormwood and Shelley Rumney.
wwnytv.com
Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.
wwnytv.com
Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen
COPEHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at his home in Troutville, VA. In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen at a later date. Contributions may be made in in memory of Theodore W. Micek to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
wwnytv.com
Robert J. Buffham, 66, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Buffham, age 65, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Canton, NY he was the son of the late James R. and Nancy H. (Burke) Buffham. Robert was an avid woodworker, coach, sportsman, outdoorsman, and nature lover. He was a loving...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC hoops, boys’ swimming
(WWNY) - Boys and girls’ basketball and boys’ swimming were among the items on the local sports menu on Thursday night. In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted General Brown. First quarter: Kori Nichols scores off the turnover. The Lady Lions are...
wwnytv.com
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Paddle practicing for the U.S. Kayaking Team
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team. We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner. You can see it on...
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
Comments / 2