Facepalm: Nothing is bringing its inaugural smartphone to the US, albeit not in the traditional sense. The London-based tech firm has announced a beta membership program for its US audience. In exchange for $299, members will receive a final model of the Phone (1) featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (the same one that is sold globally). It'll come loaded with Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by Android 13, and you'll also have the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.

1 DAY AGO