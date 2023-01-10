Read full article on original website
NASA's James Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
In a nutshell: Researchers from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory have confirmed an exoplanet using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope for the first time. The team, led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, selected LHS 475 b after carefully reviewing targets from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). LHS 475 b is located 41 light-years away in the constellation Octans. Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) was able to capture the exoplanet with only two transit observations on August 31, 2022.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Nearly all new homes built in England must include gigabit internet access
Forward-looking: The expansion of work-from-home has made high-speed internet a necessity for more people. Lawmakers seem to be catching up to that new reality in some countries, the latest evidence being new legislation to expand gigabit connections in the UK. Around 98 percent of all new homes built in England...
Nothing Phone (1) comes to the US as a $299 hamstrung beta
Facepalm: Nothing is bringing its inaugural smartphone to the US, albeit not in the traditional sense. The London-based tech firm has announced a beta membership program for its US audience. In exchange for $299, members will receive a final model of the Phone (1) featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (the same one that is sold globally). It'll come loaded with Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by Android 13, and you'll also have the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.
OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft
The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.
Bill Gates reveals which phone is his new daily driver
In a nutshell: Bill Gates has an impressive CV: co-founder and, at various times, chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief software architect of Microsoft; the sixth wealthiest person in the world; author; and renowned philanthropist. But what people really want to know is which phone he uses as his daily driver. That question has now been answered, and it seems Gates is a fan of foldables, though not ones from his former company.
Samsung to reveal Galaxy S23 trio at February 1 Unpacked event
Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.
Congress refuses Army request to spend $400 million on Microsoft HoloLens-based headsets
What just happened? The controversial deal between Microsoft and the US Army for the military branch to buy 6,900 HoloLens-based headsets at the cost of $400 million has been blocked by congress. As a consolation, the government approved $40 million for Microsoft to build a new and improved version that soldiers will hopefully hate less.
Microsoft's Surface Duo 3 will be a traditional foldable instead of a dual-screen smartphone, sources say
In brief: Microsoft's next Surface Duo will not be a true dual-screen device like previous efforts, at least if the latest rumblings from the rumor mill prove accurate. Sources familiar with the company's plans told Windows Central that after a year of experimenting and prototyping, Microsoft has decided to switch to a more traditional foldable display design with a 180-degree hinge and an external cover display.
Microsoft 365 Basic gets you 100GB of OneDrive, ad-free Outlook, but no desktop Office for $2 a month
TL;DR: Microsoft 365 Basic is Redmond's latest addition to its Office subscription service (formerly Office 365), which provides users with many useful utilities and applications. For years, consumers were limited to only three tiers for the subscription: Free, Personal, and Family. Microsoft will launch a Basic plan on January 30 for $1.99 per month.
MSI Afterburner developer hasn't been paid because of Russia's war against Ukraine
Bottom line: MSI Afterburner is easily one of the most well-known names among hardware enthusiasts and gamers alike, but the program could soon become abandonware as the single coder working on it hasn't received a payment by MSI in a year. Russian developer Alexey Nicolaychuk has said MSI Afterburner is...
The final Windows 7 and 8 patch is here, adding secure boot to Windows 7 (kind of)
What just happened? Judgment day for Windows 7 and 8 has finally arrived. While we've known this was coming for a while, Microsoft had a final surprise for Windows 7 users: anyone still needing critical security updates for these operating systems can rely on 0patch for another two years. Microsoft...
