Shasta County rejected this wind farm. A new California law gives it a second chance

A controversial wind farm project that Shasta County supervisors rejected more than a year ago after nearly five years of development and planning has new life.

Last week, the California Energy Commission (CEC) notified Shasta County that ConnectGen under the name Fountain Wind LLC applied to the state for a 205-megawatt, 48-turbine wind farm under the opt-in provision established under Assembly Bill 205, county Resource Management Director Paul Hellman said.

Hellman said in an email the project is proposed for the same site south of Highway 299 in the Round Mountain-Montgomery Creek area of eastern Shasta County that supervisors voted down 4-1 on Oct. 26, 2021, after more than 10 hours of public comment.

In denying the appeal by the company, supervisors upheld a June 22, 2021, unanimous decision by the Shasta County Planning Commission to reject the use permit for the Fountain Wind project.

But now the state could overrule the county and approve the project under AB 205, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on June 30, 2022. The law authorizes the CEC to establish a new certification program for eligible non-fossil-fuel power plants 50 megawatts or more and related facilities.

Prior to AB 205, the CEC’s powerplant licensing jurisdiction was limited to thermal powerplants 50 megawatts or larger.

This is the first project to take advantage of the new opt-in provision for non-fossil-fuel facilities, according to the CEC.

"We remain committed to the belief that this is the right project in the right location and we are excited to go back to work with all the local partners and businesses," Henry Woltag of ConnectGen told the Record Searchlight. "This is a tremendous opportunity to generate local jobs (and) increase the tax base. ... This will be a tremendous benefit for the county."

Woltag says he takes exception to the project being labeled controversial.

"There were as many who supported this project than opposed it. But that didn't get picked up in the dialogue of the project," he said.

Hellman said Intermountain residents who for years fought the project were aware this could happen.

“A lot of the opponents learned about this new law, which went into effect at the end of June,” Hellman said.

A majority of supervisors agreed with opponents' arguments in October 2021 that the massive project would increase the risk for wildfire in the area and the negative impact on Shasta County outweighed any economic benefits.

Initially, ConnectGen proposed a 72-turbine wind generation project, but reduced it to 48 turbines — which cut the overall footprint of the project by more than 33% ― after the planning commission denied the permit. The company also proposed to decrease the height of the turbines by 10%, from 679 feet to about 610 feet.

Woltag said that was an example of the process working.

"We took feedback and tried to address as many concerns as possible," he said.

Hellman said he has spoken to the California Energy Commission.

“I’ve already talked to staff and made it very clear to them what occurred. They are very aware of the history of the project as I went through the process,” Hellman said.

But will it matter?

CEC spokesman Mike Ward said in an email to the Record Searchlight that the regulatory agency will consider factors that went into Shasta County's decision to deny the project, in addition to the local ordinance that was passed after the denial that bans large-scale wind farms.

"The CEC must make findings regarding a project's conformation with applicable laws, ordinances, regulations and standards," Ward said.

The CEC website says the new law will help speed up California's transition to renewable energy and help maintain electricity reliability as it provide a “new, streamlined process for their review and a decision by the CEC.”

Information about the application, which Hellman said has not been complete, can be seen by visiting the Fountain Wind project on the California Energy Commission website at https://bit.ly/3GRIkCe. People can also submit comments.

Hellman said once the application is complete, there will still be steps to take before it can be considered for approval.

Ward said ConnectGen started the application process on Jan. 3 and has not finished uploading all the documents necessary to complete the process.

Hellman expects public outreach to include at least one project information and environmental scoping meeting in Shasta County.

Ward said a public meeting will be held within 30 days after the application is deemed complete.

A new draft environmental impact report will have to be done, and the CEC public hearing to consider approval of the project is expected to be in Sacramento.

Ward said a public meeting on the draft EIR will be held within 190 days of the completion of the application.

"When the application is determined by the CEC's executive director to be complete, this will start the 270-day clock for a decision," Ward said.