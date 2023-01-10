ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

Trinity, West Valley wrestlers pin their way to Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
Two wrestlers from West Valley and Trinity used double-leg takedowns, half-nelsons and seat belt positions to win matches at the Beast in the North tournament Anderson High School last Friday and Saturday.

Here's how these two combatants won titles and earned this week's Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week award.

Alias Raby

School: West Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Freshman

Team contributions: Raby won the 138-pound title at the Nor Cal Beast in the North tournament using tactics and moves not often seen in high school wrestling. Raby cartwheeled into a double-leg takedown in the championship match against freshman Kutter Christensen of Crater High School. He beat Christensen via technical fall 15-3.

Raby also somersaulted and pinned Anderson senior Cody Torres with 30 seconds remaining in the second period. Raby holds a record of 25-2 in his freshman year.

Sara Keating

School: Trinity

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Keating won all four of her matches via pinfall to win the 128-pound title at the Nor Cal Beast In the North tournament. She pressed the attack on her opponents early in the first period. Keating has wrestled competitively since she was 9 years old and trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Trinity Ultimate Fighting and Fitness.

Each week, the Record Searchlight selects the girl and boy athletes who stand out based on merits from their performance in the prior week. Profiles highlight their accomplishments on the field or inside the gym and provide a glimpse into who they are as students. To make suggestions for R-S Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Ethan Hanson at ethan.hanson@redding.com or go to bit.ly/3HuxlfW.

