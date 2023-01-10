ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Briefs: Bucyrus clinic to mark third anniversary this week

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Bucyrus Health & Wellness Center to hold ceremony on Thursday

Bucyrus Health & Wellness Center at 2458 Stetzer Road is kicking off 2023 by celebrating three years of service to the local area. This facility is a part of the Third Street Family Health Services network of community health clinics. This clinic provides primary medical care to patients of all ages. The Bucyrus facility is accepting new patients and looking to add possible new services in the future.

The clinic’s afternoon anniversary ceremony will be held this Thursday. It will feature a plaque presentation, staff recognition and remarks from Third Street’s senior leadership.

Third Street Family Health Services is a nonprofit community health center that provides services across 11 locations in North Central Ohio. For more information, go to thirdstreetfamily.org.

Colonel Crawford School elects board of governors at organizational meeting

North Robinson — The Colonel Crawford Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 4. Brad McKibben was appointed president during this meeting and Margie Hoyles was appointed vice president. McKibben has been on the board since 2016, and Hoyles has served since 2015. The other board members are Norm Huber, Scott Rike and Gordon Grove.

In addition to making committee assignments, the board approved the following meeting dates for 2023: Jan. 30, Feb.13, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 10, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. All board meetings will be held in the PreK-12 Building Media Center.

Area Agency on Aging announces 2023 scholarship program

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 scholarship program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network.

Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One $2,000 scholarship for a student attending a four-year university; a $1,000 scholarship for a student attending a two-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and one $1,000 scholarship for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

Details about the scholarship program, eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging website. The deadline for applications is March 17.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at the Area Agency on Aging at 567-247-7105 or sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

