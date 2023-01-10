Read full article on original website
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Regional Traffic Unit Reports Successful First Year
The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit Regional Traffic Enforcement Team (SSCTU) has wrapped its first year with its mission to create safer roadways in its enforcement locations and to educate and establish positive interactions with motorists. Led by sergeants Antonio De Pascale and Joseph Mulhern of the North Haven and...
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a Farmington carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday. According to Farmington police, just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road for the report of a vehicle complaint. Police said a Dodge Durango […]
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
Bridgeport police: Man seriously hurt in Fairfield Avenue assault
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a man was found seriously injured Wednesday night after suffering severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said the man was found around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Gilleran said he was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition on Thursday.
East Haven senior citizens complex targeted for catalytic converter thefts: Police
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A senior citizen's apartment complex was targeted by catalytic converter thieves Wednesday afternoon according to police. Around 2 p.m. East Haven police were called to the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot, 1270 North High Street, with reports of the theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles.
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
Two Catalytic Converters Stolen in East Haven
Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot at 1270 North High Street in East Haven at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. The suspects were described as two males wearing black hoodies who were initially looking into and under vehicles in the...
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
