Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced. Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education …. Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced. Midday Forecast: January 11, 2023. Midday Forecast: January 11, 2023. FAA: System outage...
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law. The expenditures are divided into two tranches, according to documents provided by the Office of Budget and Management. “This additional $175 million investment in mental health infrastructure expansion and workforce […] The post Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
Ohio fire department stops use of Safe Haven Baby Box citing state requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is personal and one that has had success in states like Indiana. Monica Kelsey, the creator of the program, explained her motivation for wanting to create a safe space for new mothers in crisis. “In August of 1972, a...
Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering
After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
spectrumnews1.com
Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin FoodShare Program benefits to end soon
WISCONSIN — February will be the last month for households to use their extra benefits from the Wisconsin FoodShare Program before they are no longer available. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in late December, which puts an end to the extra benefits. The regular FoodShare benefits will continue.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Fox 19
Ohio fires company overhauling state unemployment system
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has fired the company it hired to overhaul its state unemployment system after two of the partners were charged in a 13-count indictment of stealing trade secrets, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services tells FOX19 NOW. This will delay the rollout of the new...
wvxu.org
Time is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to act on marijuana legalization to preempt ballot initiative
The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in Ohio. If they don't act in a little less than four months the group that presented the legislature with the initiated statute intends to proceed with efforts to put the issue before voters in November.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
Record-Herald
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
