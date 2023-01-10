Read full article on original website
Related
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCJJ
Multi-car accident on I80 Thursday results in fatality
An accident in Iowa County on eastbound I-80 Thursday resulted in a fatality. Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the 213 mile marker at around 1pm. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident.
KCCI.com
Horse-riding simulator in Iowa helps children learn to walk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — When Olivia Housman was born, she weighed less than a pound. Her mom, Jodi Junge, delivered 24 weeks into her pregnancy, KCRG reports. Now, she visits Witwer Children’s Therapy weekly to continue to build strength and ability. One of the latest tools she’s grown to love, the MiraColt.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Man Injured in Pickup Rollover
A Delhi man was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Douglas Cornell was driving northbound on Pheasant Road shortly before midnight when he lost control on a curve. The pickup rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
KCJJ
Oxford man accused of burglarizing North Liberty home
An Oxford man has been taken into custody after an alleged New Year’s Day burglary of a North Liberty residence. Police say 58-year-old Jimmy Frees of Johnson Iowa Road Northwest entered a James Avenue property sometime before noon on January 1st and took several items, including a chest, cabinet, several stuffed animals and an aluminum trailer.
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City
Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
cbs2iowa.com
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study: Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot effective for older adults
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster’s impact on adults 65 and older. Early findings show the bivalent booster - the shot that protects against the omicron variant as well as the original strain - offered significant protection for that age group.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
Airline Flop Causes Flights To Be Diverted to Cedar Rapids
A new venture that would help some Iowans travel plans was put on hold. Late last year, the Dubuque Airport officials announced that they would be adding a nonstop flight to Orlando, Florida in 2023. They are scheduled for twice a week. The airport partnered with Avelo Airlines for this new nonstop service.
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
beckersasc.com
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
Comments / 0