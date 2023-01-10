Read full article on original website
ZINFI Launches “Feet on the Street” Video Podcast Series Featuring Industry Influencer Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels & Partnerships, Canalys
McBain shares his insights with ZINFI CEO Sugata Sanyal on the topic of Onboarding Partner Ecosystems to Achieve Loyalty. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), along with special guest Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, announced the release of the first chapter in its “Feet on the Street” educational video podcast series focused on achieving partner loyalty through new ways of onboarding partner ecosystems.
Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black Will Demonstrate the Transformational Power of Modern Enterprise Software Development in the Retail Sector at NRF
Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will be demonstrating a new way to fast-track enterprise transformation using power of modern application development in retail with the help of application solution and services company CLEVR and retail solution provider Magnus Black.
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
Equifax Launches Award-Winning I-9 Management Solution in the Mindbody Partner Store
Easier Access Helps Wellness-Focused Businesses Streamline Form I-9 Completion and Speed Up New Hire Onboarding. Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a partnership with Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, to bring the award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax Workforce Solutions to the Mindbody Partner Store. This partnership provides wellness-focused businesses – such as fitness centers, salons and spas – with access to a more automated, mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline the Form I-9 completion process and simplify employee I-9 verifications, reverifications and audit logs.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
Can Customer Service Teams Help Boost Brand and Sales Output?
Customer service and sales teams are technically meant to be two sides of the same coin and if they are made to work well together to align to customer needs; it can help improve overall brand growth and retention. Both these teams and functions serve different purposes in any organization....
INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
Thought Industries Enterprise Learning Cloud Named #1 Global Learning System for 2023
First Time the Craig Weiss Group Has Awarded the Top Spot to an External-Facing LMS Reflecting Rapid Market Expansion. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, has been named the #1 learning system for 2023 by e-learning analyst Craig Weiss (of The Craig Weiss Group).
Temu Sources From The Best Suppliers and Merchants Globally
Temu, an e-commerce platform that offers affordable products to its consumers year-round, is excited to start a brand new year with even more value-for-money merchandise for consumers by leveraging the international sourcing network of its parent company, PDD Holdings. Consumers can enjoy some of the best prices for a wide...
Wise Systems Strengthens Executive Team with the Addition of Chris Martin as CFO
Wise Systems, the leading AI-driven delivery optimization platform provider, announced that it has appointed Chris Martin as Chief Financial Officer. Martin joins Wise Systems from Trimble where he served a variety of senior roles, including as Controller (Transportation Enterprise) and Vice President (Shipper Solutions) of Trimble Transportation, the division for mobility solutions, telematics, mapping services and transportation management systems.
Caylent Promotes Valerie Henderson to President to Fuel the Next Chapter of Growth Across Sales, Marketing, and Solutions Strategy
Caylent has announced the promotion of Valerie Henderson to the position of President. In this new capacity, Valerie will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing and solutions organizations for Caylent. Valerie’s commitment to customers, the AWS partnership and employees is exemplified in her passion for raising the bar and staying focused on customer engagement.
GNC Deepens Strong Vendor Roster with Selection of UJET Cloud Contact Center
UJET quickly transitions hundreds of GNC customer service agents across multiple locations onto its cloud platform to optimize the consumer experience. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, today announced its partnership with leading global health and wellness company GNC to utilize its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform as the backbone of its omnichannel, consumer-centric operations. By moving to UJET cloud solutions, GNC will be able to leverage a dependable and scalable support solution through an easy-to-use platform. This resource also offers GNC added cloud flexibility to leverage the latest innovations and integrate with best-of-breed customer experience tools.
Kantata Earns the Top Spot on G2’s Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software for Third Consecutive Time
Kantata praised for purpose-built vertical SaaS solution that creates a clear single source of truth. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced it ranks first on G2’s Winter 2023 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) for the third quarter in-a-row. Kantata continues to rank first on G2’s Winter 2023 Global Grid Report for Resource Management, share the top spot for G2’s Global Winter 2022 Grid for PSA, and is recognised as a Leader on the global Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Winter 2022 Grid report.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
Attention Raises $3.1M, Unveiling Their AI Sales Assistant
“We’re thrilled to partner with Anis and Matthias as they leverage the latest developments in AI generation and natural language understanding to superpower sales organizations,” Hadley Harris, from Eniac Ventures. “We love working with repeat founders and couldn’t be happier with the strong pull they’re already getting from the market.”
Zebra Technologies Introduces “The Modern Store by Zebra” to Help Retailers Solve Ongoing Store Challenges
Company unveils its retail operations vision at NRF to better engage associates, optimize inventory and elevate the customer experience. Zebra Technologies Corporation , an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced The Modern Store by Zebra, its visionary framework designed to help retailers solve the most pressing challenges they face in operating their stores. Backed by comprehensive services and a global partner ecosystem, The Modern Store by Zebra empowers retailers to better engage associates, optimize inventory and elevate the customer experience. The Modern Store by Zebra and supporting solutions will be showcased in Booth #3403 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO Jan. 15-17, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.
Entrust Names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
New role signals renewed commitment to transforming and unifying the Entrust customer experience. Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. In this new role, Gokul will lead the organization’s...
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
Startek Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Interest in Contact Center Company
Divestiture Further Strengthens Balance Sheet, Allows Startek to Focus on Growing Core Business. Startek, Inc., a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that ESM Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) to divest its stake in Contact Center Company (CCC) to Solutions. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, third-party consents and regulatory approvals, including consents required under the Startek secured revolving credit facility and senior term loan facility agreement.
Salesfloor Retailers Surpass $3 Billion USD in Virtual Selling Sales Highlighting Demand for Personalization and Omnichannel Services
Retailers leveraging the Salesfloor platform have seen a substantial year-over-year increase in sales due to growing demand for omnichannel selling capabilities. Salesfloor, the industry-leading customer engagement platform that combines immersive virtual shopping, clienteling and sales automation, announced today its continued momentum into 2023 with total transaction volumes surpassing the $3 Billion USD milestone.
