Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
ktalnews.com
Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
Louisiana pastor upset about homeless encampments near church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
Louisiana Drug Agents Arrest Man With Load of Mushroom Chocolates
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars. On January 5th, 2022, K-9 Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru vehicle on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, later...
Houston Chronicle
Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriendfather, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
KPLC TV
Louisiana juveniles accused of leading Texas police on pursuit
(KPLC) - Texas authorities say two Louisiana juveniles led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle earlier this week. The driver was a 16-year-old and the passenger was a 12-year-old, both from the Baton Rouge area. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the chase began after a call came...
ktalnews.com
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA’s New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers. According to a press...
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
