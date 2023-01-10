Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
penbaypilot.com
Kevin Alden Dow, obituary
ROCKPORT — Kevin Alden Dow, 68, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, following a cardiac event. Born in Camden on April 3, 1954, he was the son of Alden and Gerry (Page) Dow, and was educated in local schools. His employment included...
penbaypilot.com
SAT Prep Matters & Boot Camps with Dr. Mary Smyth - Online this Winter
Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this February. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Feb. 6, 13, 27 and Mar. 6, 2023. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website - SAT Prep Matters.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 13 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Kevin W. Curit, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. A complete obituary will be published later. There will be a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
penbaypilot.com
Frederick E. Peabody, notice
UNION — Frederick E. Peabody, 91, beloved husband of the late Margie Blake Peabody, died peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Togus VA Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. Family and friends will be invited to visit and attend a Masonic Service this summer, Thursday, July 6,...
penbaypilot.com
‘Legends and Legacies’ artwork by Connie Bellet on display at Gibbs Library
WASHINGTON — The Gibbs Library, in Washington, presents an art show by Connie Bellet entitled “Legends and Legacies.” Many of the paintings have songs that go with them, which were recorded by Phil White Hawk and were part of a touring multimedia performance called “Inspirada Americana.” The art show will hang through January and February.
penbaypilot.com
Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital
ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Anne Emery, obituary
BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
penbaypilot.com
Downeast Trout Unlimited to hear overview of water quality research in Taunton Bay
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Trout Unlimited presents The Friends of Taunton Bay (FTB) president Alice Noyes and retired Maine DEP biologist Mark Whiting for an overview of water quality research in Taunton Bay, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Rescheduled from November, this hybrid meeting will be in person Moore Community Center, 125 State St., and via Zoom.
penbaypilot.com
It takes a village. Thank you, local businesses
I want to thank five local businesses for their generosity in supporting Adas Yoshuron Synagogue’s 31st annual Christmas Day Community Dinner (takeout style), served at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland. Thank you, Belfast Hannaford, for donating reusable grocery bags. Thank you, Fred Ribeck of Ribeck Design Company,...
penbaypilot.com
Accused Lincolnville killer will remain in custody pending Harnish bail proceeding
BELFAST — The man accused of murdering his former friend in Lincolnville Jan. 5, will learn if he is eligible for bail at a proceeding scheduled for Feb. 6. Matthew W. Pendleton, 47, was arraigned in Waldo County Superior Court Jan. 10, charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder following the death of Kevin Curit, 47, who reportedly lived with Pendleton at the time of his murder.
penbaypilot.com
Owls Head Harbor Master thanks community for help with beach clean-up
I want to thank everyone for all their help with the clean-up of the beach at the end of Harborside Terrace in Owls Head on the morning of January 11. What a great turnout we had and the many hands made light work for sure. I appreciate all those who...
penbaypilot.com
Friends of Sears Island offer ‘Freeze the Day’ activity kits to families in January
SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go snow science-themed activity kits for children this month. The kits will include materials and instructions to make paper snowflakes, beautiful frozen bubbles outdoors, frozen ice lanterns, and a tracking identification card for looking for animal tracks in the snow. A small magnifying glass and dark paper will also be in the bag, for firsthand examination of the intricacy of snow crystals, as well as a handout on how snowflakes form, and ideas for family fun in the snow.
Comments / 0