Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this February. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Feb. 6, 13, 27 and Mar. 6, 2023. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website - SAT Prep Matters.

BELFAST, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO