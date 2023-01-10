ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmarket, NH

Monday's HS roundup: Nicholson outscores opposition, Newmarket girls roll

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHBOT_0k9a5OTJ00

NEWMARKET - Senior Lena Nicholson scored in every quarter and outscored the opposition as the Newmarket High School girls basketball team beat Holy Family Monday, 37-10 in a Division IV contest.

Newmarket improved to 5-2, while Holy Family is 0-4.

Nicholson scored six points in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 14. Keaghan Hayes added seven points for the Mules, while teammates Jillian Long and Gabi Santiago both had five. Newmarket allowed just five points in each half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timberlane 63

Oyster River 54

PLAISTOW - Mason Tatarian and Julian O’Quinn both scored 15 points for Division II Oyster River in this loss at Division I Timberlane. Sean Lynch added 10 points for the Bobcats.

BOYS HOCKEY

Somersworth/Coe-Brown 3

Portsmouth/Newmarket 1

DOVER - Tully Keefe, Giovanni Green and Jon Pelletier all had a goal for Somersworth/Coe-Brown in this Division II win at Dover Ice Arena.

Pelletier, Connor Strum and AJ Kozlowski all had one assist in the win. Somersworth/Coe-Brown goalie Rylye Coe had 21 saves.

Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A New, Royal Brewery is Coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in the Shape of a Palace

A new(ish) brewery is coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in 2023. Be prepared to get the royal treatment while stopping in for a brew at this place. Czar's Brewery was founded in 2018 in Exeter, New Hampshire. The place has a "royal' feel to it, and they lean into it with purple colors, crown and kinglike imaging, and even communication that aligns with medieval times.
DOVER, NH
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
WGME

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide

BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.
BERWICK, ME
NECN

New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
ANDOVER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry

You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

A New Hampshire Man Was Arrested for the Death of a Maine Man

Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with murder for the shooting death of a Berwick, Maine man. Berwick Police were called to Katabel Lane shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his head. When officers got to the residence they found Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick severely injured. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, resulting in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the man's death a homicide.
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua police looking for Manchester man

NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick police respond to shooting

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
BERWICK, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy