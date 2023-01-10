Read full article on original website
WKTV
Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA still investigating after Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment
The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is still investigating possible charges against Syracuse Police Officer Ahmad Bradley after he "accidentally" fired his shotgun in his apartment in Clay, blowing a hole in his neighbor's roof. On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff's...
WKTV
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
WKTV
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
WKTV
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with criminally possessing controlled substance, Troopers say
LE RAY- A North Country resident is faced with a drug possession accusation, authorities say. Patience N. Kersey, 40, of Carthage, NY was arrested Sunday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). Kersey is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
WKTV
Man still in hospital following scooter-SUV collision in Utica
Utica police say the man who collided with an SUV while riding his scooter is still in the hospital being treated for serious injuries. Police also say the driver was not at fault and no tickets were issued. Man riding scooter injured after colliding with vehicle on Court Street in...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to add staff, reopen pistol permit office
Syracuse, N.Y. — People seeking new pistol permits or wanting to upgrade current ones can now do so a bit more easily with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s pistol permit office reopening in February, according to Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley. The office at 407 S. State St. has...
