Rome, NY

WKTV

Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man still in hospital following scooter-SUV collision in Utica

Utica police say the man who collided with an SUV while riding his scooter is still in the hospital being treated for serious injuries. Police also say the driver was not at fault and no tickets were issued. Man riding scooter injured after colliding with vehicle on Court Street in...
UTICA, NY

