Ventura, CA

kcrw.com

More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says

California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Washington

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity

BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans

Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
MARYLAND STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
MARYLAND STATE

