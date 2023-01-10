Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
kcrw.com
More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says
California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
Human trafficking victim speaks out about the horrors of forced labor
A crime hidden in plain sight, human trafficking comes in many forms. Trading a human for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
goldrushcam.com
Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ
Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity
BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans
Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Moore nominates 6 department heads, including secretary of the Department of Health
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) named six more department heads to his cabinet Thursday, with an eye toward making it the most diverse collection of top state officials ever.
impact601.com
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
dcnewsnow.com
More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC
While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
