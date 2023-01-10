ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

'That SEC Podcast' intrigued by the Gamecocks in 2023

South Carolina wrapped up the 2022 season with an 8-5 record which was another step forward under head coach Shane Beamer in his second season as the head man. The Gamecocks received big news this week as their leading receiver in Antwane Wells announced he is returning for the 2023 season along with quarterback Spencer Rattler who announced he will be donning the garnet and black in 2023 on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: 10 burning questions as the Gamecocks head into the offseason

South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program

Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
JONESBORO, AR
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Birds out of place

A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
HOPKINS, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
