'That SEC Podcast' intrigued by the Gamecocks in 2023
South Carolina wrapped up the 2022 season with an 8-5 record which was another step forward under head coach Shane Beamer in his second season as the head man. The Gamecocks received big news this week as their leading receiver in Antwane Wells announced he is returning for the 2023 season along with quarterback Spencer Rattler who announced he will be donning the garnet and black in 2023 on Tuesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: 10 burning questions as the Gamecocks head into the offseason
South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
Photos show the ridiculous, swarming defense college basketball's reigning Player of the Year now faces every game
No. 1 South Carolina's opponents are resorting to double- and triple-teams to try to contain Aliyah Boston, the presumed No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program
Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Birds out of place
A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
wach.com
USC School of Social Work removes term 'field work' because it may offend 'descendants of slavery'
LOS ANGELES (TND) — The University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work announced Monday it will expel the term “field work” from its curriculum and practices in an attempt to be more inclusive. The school will be replacing the common phrase with the term...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Early voting underway in two Lexington County elections
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting is underway for two elections in the Midlands. The first is a special election to pick someone to represent the City of West Columbia's new district three on city council. District three was created back in August when the city re-drew the city...
live5news.com
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
247Sports
