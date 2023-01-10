Daisy and her 9 lives

CULLMAN, Ala. – After spending several days and nights at Catoma Animal Clinic, Cullman Florist shop cat Daisy is happily back home at the flower and gift shop. Daisy suffered several seizures last week, which led to her hospitalization.

After the tornadoes came through Cullman in April 2011, Cullman Florist was forced to close shop and move to the Warehouse District temporarily due to extensive storm damage to the building. It was during that stay on First Street Northeast that Daisy first appeared as an unwed, young pregnant cat. Charmed by Daisy’s entitlement and distinct orange tabby markings, the florists decided to take her in permanently.

Once young Daisy’s kittens were weened, they were given to loving homes and Daisy was spayed. She began her life of luxury overseeing countless floral designs, approving and disapproving of various treats and eventually moving with Cullman Florist to its permanent location at 119 Fourth St. SE.

Over the past 12 years, Daisy has learned to share the flower shop with the dogs of employees, new coworkers and a diabetes diagnosis. For years Daisy has received insulin shots from her coworkers and her health has been optimal. Last week, that changed.

Business Manager Carla Fussell noticed Daisy’s meow didn’t sound quite right and later that day Daisy suffered her first seizure. While gathering things to head to the veterinarian’s office, another seizure came. Frantic and worried they were losing Daisy, the team rushed out the door. At Catoma Animal Clinic, the team learned that Daisy’s blood sugar was down to 27, a life-threatening number and the cause of the seizures.

Daisy was given intravenous fluids for several days to flush insulin out of her body. She stayed at Catoma Animal Clinic under the watchful eye of trained staff as her hypoglycemia was treated and her blood sugar regulated.

On Monday afternoon, Daisy was napping in a back office at the florist. When it suited her, the robust cat sauntered to the front of the shop to be appropriately adored by customers. With only a shaved leg to show from her hospital stay, Daisy promptly plopped down on her side and awaited petting as she has done since 2011.

As you begin shopping for Valentine’s Day, stop by Cullman Florist and look in on Daisy. She will be nonchalantly holding court and keeping all of the designers in line.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.