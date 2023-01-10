Poll: Will the Dolphins beat the Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs?

The Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season but they will face a tough test on Sunday. As the AFC’s No. 7 seed, Miami will play No. 2 seed Buffalo in Orchard Park, New York. It’s the third meeting for the division rivals who split their two regular-season games.

It’s still unclear who will lead the offense in the postseason, though, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol. Backups Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are also dealing with injuries.

Will the Dolphins pull off the upset and beat the Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs? Vote in this poll.