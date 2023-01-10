ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Put brakes on Twin Pairs lane-reduction plan

How many times do we have to revisit a wrongheaded and shortsighted plan to reduce the Twin Pairs to two lanes in each direction – from somewhere east of the railroad tracks to somewhere east of 20th Avenue – ostensibly to revitalize downtown Vero Beach?. But this time,...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island

Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida

A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards

Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Mission Revival-style home features old-world courtyard

The California Mission Revival-style haven Jim and Dana Scavo built in 2020 at 886 Sandfly Lane in Riomar is right at home among the mature oaks, almost as if it has been there since the historic neighborhood began. The Scavos became enamored of Vero’s “sense of community” while visiting friends,...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

