veronews.com
Put brakes on Twin Pairs lane-reduction plan
How many times do we have to revisit a wrongheaded and shortsighted plan to reduce the Twin Pairs to two lanes in each direction – from somewhere east of the railroad tracks to somewhere east of 20th Avenue – ostensibly to revitalize downtown Vero Beach?. But this time,...
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday.
wqcs.org
Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
wqcs.org
Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Thursday
Florida - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Brightline’s test train will resume 110 mph testing in the Treasure Coast through the month of January. The testing resumes Thursday, January 11 and will run through through Monday, January 16. It will then be be ongoing throughout the month of January. The...
wqcs.org
Health Advisory for Bacteria Levels in the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
St. Lucie County - Friday January 13, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff Launches Phase-Two of "Operation Look Both Ways"
St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 11, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will implement a second phase for Operation Look Both Ways starting tonight, Wednesday January 11, at 6 p.m. During this second phase, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
wqcs.org
Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10
Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
WPBF News 25
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards
Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
veronews.com
Mission Revival-style home features old-world courtyard
The California Mission Revival-style haven Jim and Dana Scavo built in 2020 at 886 Sandfly Lane in Riomar is right at home among the mature oaks, almost as if it has been there since the historic neighborhood began. The Scavos became enamored of Vero’s “sense of community” while visiting friends,...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
