Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
School board changes Meriwether Lewis Elementary to Ivy Elementary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The name of an elementary school in Albemarle County is going to be changed. The Albemarle County School Board announced on Friday that Meriwether Lewis Elementary will become Ivy Elementary. According to a release, this is the fifth school in the county that will...
cbs19news
Grant funding to help bring music to preschoolers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A music outreach program for preschoolers is getting a big boost from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Front Porch says it has been approved to receive a $10,000 Challenge America Award, which will support its Roots and Wings program. According to a release,...
cbs19news
TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
cbs19news
Living Earth School launches new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Living Earth School and its dedicated instructors have brought nature-based educational programs and mentorship to Central Virginia for two decades. Now, Living Earth is expanding its adult offerings with the introduction of the Deeper Roots Immersion program. “The best benefit our participants get is...
cbs19news
Hate Free Schools Coalition does not want cops back in schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools removed school resource officers a few years ago, but now the division superintendent wants them back. The Hate Free Schools Coalition disagrees, saying having officers in school is unnecessary. "There are actually more SROs in our schools now, and what...
cbs19news
Fluvanna company completes international trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
cbs19news
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
cbs19news
UVA Health delivered record number of babies in 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the University of Virginia Health System, 2022 was a tremendous year for births. The hospital has seen the number of births climb over the past five years. In 2017, there were 1,974 births. And in 2022, there were 2,284, which was an increase of 20 percent over 2020.
cbs19news
Community Counts: Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Rita Ralston from the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to talk about some upcoming events. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Seasonal Depression.
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
cbs19news
Deadline extended to apply for grant funding from Sister Cities Commission
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nonprofits, arts organizations and others have some more time to apply for funding to support initiatives serving the mission of Charlottesville’s Sister City Program. The Sister Cities Commission announced Wednesday it has extended the deadline to apply for Sister City Grants through Jan. 18.
cbs19news
'Critical slope' rule waived to allow for development in Fry's Spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A waiver was needed to begin building a new development that was recently approved by the Charlottesville City Council and will be built in the Fry's Spring neighborhood. However, some city council members were opposed to the project. The way zoning is mapped, the owners...
cbs19news
Restaurant Week to continue support of BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen restaurants across Charlottesville are gearing up to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The winter Charlottesville Restaurant Week will kick off on Jan. 30. The restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $25, $35 or $45, and reservations for the popular event...
cbs19news
Sentara hospitals named among best in U.S. for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eight of the Sentara Healthcare hospitals were named best in the nation for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report last month. This is not the first time some of Sentara's facilities have received this award. Jennifer Wray, a clinic manager at Sentara...
cbs19news
Property assessments increase across the board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Property assessments in Albemarle County are going up by double digits across all districts. The county announced on Wednesday that it had completed the 2023 annual reassessment process and notices will be mailed to taxpayers next week. According to a release, the county’s total...
Augusta Free Press
Why has the City of Staunton spent less than a third of its low-income housing rehab funds?
A whistleblower alleges that federal funds meant to assist low-income residents in Staunton are going unspent because of basic incompetence on the part of a consulting firm hired by the city government. The whistleblower, Vincent Mani, was fired from his position as the city’s housing planner and grants coordinator on...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
cbs19news
Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
NBC Washington
A Family Decorated a Roadside Tree for Christmas. After It Was Cut Down, They Wanted Answers
For two seasons in Stafford County, Virginia, a roadside Christmas tree brought smiles to residents who drove by it after a local family lovingly decorated it. But the family and fans of the tree were shocked last weekend when the tree was suddenly chopped down. Since then, there’s been a...
Comments / 0