Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40

Soda City Biz WIRE
Quackenbush + Planning Architects Named to Top AIA Leadership Roles
COLUMBIA, SC – Robyn Rogers, AIA, and Spencer Hutchinson, AIA, licensed architects and Associates at Quackenbush Architects + Planners, were named to top South Carolina architecture leadership roles effective January 1, 2023. was named president of the American Institute of Architects South Carolina (AIASC) Chapter for the 2023-2024 term...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Ted Pitts of Lexington Joins Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation Board
The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) Foundation announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees, including Ted Pitts of Lexington. Pitts is the President and CEO of Wilson Kibler Commercial Real Estate. He has also served in the US military, the SC House of Representatives, as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff for former Governor Nikki Haley, and as President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Richland County Bar Association announces 2023 leadership
The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Riggs Partners Unveils Refurbished WECO Sign
Riggs Partners, as part of a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia, celebrated the lighting of the refurbished WECO sign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. More than 50 attendees were on hand to celebrate the sign’s lighting for the first time in more than two decades. With...
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
Columbia Star
West Columbia is new home of Columbia Children’s Theatre
The City of West Columbia has announced Columbia Children’s Theatre’s move to West Columbia at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC). Made possible by a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia and Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT), the move will be effective February 1 with CCT’s after-school classes, summer camps, rehearsals, and administrative services all located at the BLEC. Incorporating cultural arts, tourism, and hospitality as critical components of economic development and creating a cultural center that offers programs for music and the performing arts with outdoor events that activate spaces, especially in the evening, are initiatives identified in the 2018 West Columbia City Council adopted citywide revitalization plans. CCT’s move to West Columbia, in the heart of the city, helps to attain those goals.
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?
LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
