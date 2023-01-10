ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock

In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock adds density & Cedar Fever explained

What is commonly known as "Cedar Fever" is actually caused by allergies to Ashe juniper pollen. (Courtesy Andy Heatwole/Flickr) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Karl Flocke, a woodland economist with the Texas A&M University Forest Service, answers questions about Cedar Fever as Central Texans feel allergy symptoms. Plus, Community Impact reporter Brooke Sjoberg discusses Round Rock's plans to add more multifamily housing to meet population growth estimates.
wilcosun.com

New RM 620 overpass opens in Round Rock

The Texas Department of Transportation opened the new eastbound overpass for RM 620 at Briarwood Drive at Chisholm Trail Friday, January 6. The overpass is part of the Ranch to Market Road 620 Roundabout project. The new overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and allows drivers to travel over Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35. Additionally, traffic can use the new eastbound RM 620 frontage…
Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
