Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Electric vehicle chargers installed at new Round Rock Public Library garage ahead of Jan. 28 opening
Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. The city of Round Rock announced Jan....
2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock
In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Round Rock adds density & Cedar Fever explained
What is commonly known as "Cedar Fever" is actually caused by allergies to Ashe juniper pollen. (Courtesy Andy Heatwole/Flickr) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Karl Flocke, a woodland economist with the Texas A&M University Forest Service, answers questions about Cedar Fever as Central Texans feel allergy symptoms. Plus, Community Impact reporter Brooke Sjoberg discusses Round Rock's plans to add more multifamily housing to meet population growth estimates.
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
New RM 620 overpass opens in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation opened the new eastbound overpass for RM 620 at Briarwood Drive at Chisholm Trail Friday, January 6. The overpass is part of the Ranch to Market Road 620 Roundabout project. The new overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and allows drivers to travel over Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35. Additionally, traffic can use the new eastbound RM 620 frontage…
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Claire's to open Jan. 31 in Round Rock Premium Outlets
Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative...
Round Rock City Council to consider agreements with WilCo to fund road projects
An agreement to partially fund the extension of East Old Settlers Boulevard will be considered by the Round Rock City Council Jan. 12. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County to bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock will be considered by City Council Jan. 12.
Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection now open on Austin Avenue in Georgetown
Mr. T's Automotive and Inspection recently opened in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection opened at 2020 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, in late December. Owned by Tony Foroughi, the business is an official vehicle inspection station, with the plans in the works to offer more services in...
Round Rock bus route changes in effect ahead of transit development plan implementation
In advance of improvements to the city of Round Rock's Transit Development Plan, some route changes to the city's existing system went into effect Jan. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In advance of improvements to the city of Round Rock’s Transit Development Plan, some route changes to the city’s existing system...
Seed + Root Salon expands to add services and mercantile in Northwest Austin
Seed Root Salon Spa Mercantile expanded the store and services mid-October and is located at the intersection of Jollyville Road and Taylor Draper Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Seed Root Salon) Seed + Root Salon Spa Mercantile, located at 11300 Jollyville Road, St. 4005, Austin, expanded its inner space in mid-October to...
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
Italian seafood restaurant The Garden at Ellera temporarily closed in Bee Cave
The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave will be temporarily closed through early 2023. (Courtesy The Garden at Ellera) The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave at 12432 Bee Caves Road will be temporarily closed through early 2023. The company announced at the end of December that it will be closed for the holiday season and through early 2023 for improvements.
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
