New Orleans, LA

Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering

The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M

The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
AVONDALE, LA
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Plaquemines LNG clears first hurdle to expand output capacity

A liquefied natural gas export terminal under construction in Plaquemines Parish has received a preliminary environmental greenlight to proceed with a planned output expansion. Staffers for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency that regulates U.S. energy projects, have released an environmental assessment that weighed the pros and cons of...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

