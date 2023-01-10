ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WKTV

Firefighters make quick work of fire on West Liberty Street in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters quickly put out a fire on West Liberty Street Thursday morning before it could spread any further. The fire was reported around 9:25 a.m. The shed-like structure is set back from the road behind a chainlink fence and surrounded by trees and brush. Fire crews had to cut through the fence to reach it.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire

Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Daily Messenger

Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home

CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot

ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man arrested in fatal stabbing at South Side convenience store, victim identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at a South Side convenience store Thursday afternoon, police said. Lamar Green, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested near the scene shortly after the stabbing at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department. Green matched the description of the suspect, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
UTICA, NY
NewsChannel 36

