cnycentral.com
High-rise apartment fire on Lodi St. Thursday afternoon sends two to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An apartment on the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment building caught flame Thursday afternoon. On Thursday at 1:25 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi St. in the City of Syracuse. Firefighters...
WKTV
Firefighters make quick work of fire on West Liberty Street in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters quickly put out a fire on West Liberty Street Thursday morning before it could spread any further. The fire was reported around 9:25 a.m. The shed-like structure is set back from the road behind a chainlink fence and surrounded by trees and brush. Fire crews had to cut through the fence to reach it.
WKTV
Rome firefighters make quick work of garage fire
Fire crews were called to West Liberty Street Thursday morning for a garage fire. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.
cnycentral.com
Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home
CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
cnycentral.com
Rochester woman arrested for forcing horse and buggy off the road with her car
LOCKE, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that on Jan. 12 they arrested 24-year-old Andreah N. Dejernett after she purposefully attempted to strike a horse and buggy with her vehicle in the Town of Locke. Around 3:30 p.m. witnesses called 911 to report a crash...
cnycentral.com
Salina's new trash program cleans the streets but the new system is costing residents
SALINA, N.Y. — As the City of Syracuse debates a new trash pilot program to change collection day, the Town of Salina has its own new trash service that will be different from the potential program coming to Syracuse. The Town of Salina’s contract with Superior Waste Removal ended...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
Syracuse police officer investigated for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
A Syracuse police officer has been put on paid leave as the department investigates allegations that he interfered with his sister’s DWI arrest in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, police said. Around 3 a.m., a woman was being arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated,...
cnycentral.com
Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Syracuse man arrested in fatal stabbing at South Side convenience store, victim identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at a South Side convenience store Thursday afternoon, police said. Lamar Green, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested near the scene shortly after the stabbing at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department. Green matched the description of the suspect, police said.
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
WKTV
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a man on the North Side this weekend, Syracuse police said. The teen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department.
WKTV
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
Syracuse cop who fired shotgun in apartment could still be charged, case being reviewed, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer who fired a shot into another apartment when he dropped a shotgun could still face criminal charges, the District Attorney said. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has previously said the officer would not be charged. On Wednesday, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick...
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
