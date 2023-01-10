ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays

Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

STAAR test undergoes major redesign

Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan

The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park Council Member Kevin Harris appointed to Capital Area Council Of Governments General Assembly

Council Member Mel Kirkland previously resigned from his seat on CAPCOG, allowing Council Member Kevin Harris to fill in. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council appointed Council Member Kevin Harris to the Capital Area Council Of Governments, or CAPCOG, General Assembly, at its Jan. 12 meeting. Governed by local...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock adds density & Cedar Fever explained

What is commonly known as "Cedar Fever" is actually caused by allergies to Ashe juniper pollen. (Courtesy Andy Heatwole/Flickr) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Karl Flocke, a woodland economist with the Texas A&M University Forest Service, answers questions about Cedar Fever as Central Texans feel allergy symptoms. Plus, Community Impact reporter Brooke Sjoberg discusses Round Rock's plans to add more multifamily housing to meet population growth estimates.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock

In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises

City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

