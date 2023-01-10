Read full article on original website
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
Hutto ISD trustees OK construction contract for Gus Almquist Middle School
Gus Almquist Middle School will be located just south of Kerley Elementary and will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD is ready to begin construction on the main part of its new middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School. At a Jan. 12 meeting, the district's...
Round Rock ISD superintendent gives outlook for spring semester
Dr. Hafedh Azaiez says the district is healthy despite the resurgence of flu cases and COVID in the area. He says those absences from teachers and students are relatively low - a wanted improvement from this time last year.
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
New group of Bowie High School alumni joins federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is the initial KVUE Defenders report on the allegations against Betsy Cornwell, published in September 2022. There are now new allegations against long-time Austin ISD teacher Diane "Betsy" Cornwell. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported claims that the Bowie High...
Austin ISD poised to select search firm to find next superintendent
Trustees said they hope to have a permanent superintendent named by the summer. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is poised to select a search firm to find the next superintendent for the district on Jan. 26. A request for proposals was released by the trustees to help...
fox7austin.com
STAAR test undergoes major redesign
Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
With displacements on rise, Austin funds tenant relocation support program
A city renter assistance program will support tenants facing relocation. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) After years of delay, Austin plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist lower- and middle-income tenants facing displacement this year. The support will come through the city's Tenant Relocation Program, set up years ago...
Georgetown City Council hears preliminary community feedback on Downtown Master Plan
The Georgetown City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) A design company helping the city of Georgetown develop its Downtown Master Plan updated the City Council on Jan. 10 on feedback from the last six weeks regarding what people want the town square and surrounding area to look like moving forward.
Bee Cave calls general election, makes progress on new library
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to the May general election and the new library during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave City Council approved ordinances calling for a general election as well as selecting an architectural firm and construction manager for Bee Cave’s...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Cedar Park Council Member Kevin Harris appointed to Capital Area Council Of Governments General Assembly
Council Member Mel Kirkland previously resigned from his seat on CAPCOG, allowing Council Member Kevin Harris to fill in. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council appointed Council Member Kevin Harris to the Capital Area Council Of Governments, or CAPCOG, General Assembly, at its Jan. 12 meeting. Governed by local...
Round Rock City Council to consider agreements with WilCo to fund road projects
An agreement to partially fund the extension of East Old Settlers Boulevard will be considered by the Round Rock City Council Jan. 12. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County to bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock will be considered by City Council Jan. 12.
Round Rock adds density & Cedar Fever explained
What is commonly known as "Cedar Fever" is actually caused by allergies to Ashe juniper pollen. (Courtesy Andy Heatwole/Flickr) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Karl Flocke, a woodland economist with the Texas A&M University Forest Service, answers questions about Cedar Fever as Central Texans feel allergy symptoms. Plus, Community Impact reporter Brooke Sjoberg discusses Round Rock's plans to add more multifamily housing to meet population growth estimates.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock
In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
Austin Water audit details management and workforce issues, vulnerability to water quality crises
City leaders called for an audit of Austin Water in 2022 following multiple failures at the utility. (Courtesy Austin Water) Despite its capable drinking water production and recent gains on infrastructure and reliability, Austin Water continues to face management shortcomings, haphazard water treatment operations and a risk of further water quality failures during extreme events, according to an audit released Jan. 11.
Pflugerville selects master developer for Downtown East project
Representatives from Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus spoke with council ahead of the vote on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) After several months of developer solicitation, Pflugerville has a master developer for its 29-acre mixed-use Downtown East development. At a Jan. 10 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved the appointment of Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus...
