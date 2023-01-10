Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City police searching for suspect with felony warrants
Sioux City police are searching for a man who fled the scene after causing a disturbance at several businesses Thursday afternoon.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for OWI Offenses
A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison for multiple intoxicated driving offenses. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 20-year-old Jafet Almendarez previously pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He will serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Prison Sentence for Multiple Meth Possession Offenses
A Storm Lake man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison on a drug-related charge. 30-year-old Damien Fisher previously pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He will serve the prison term with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to up to 20 Years in Prison for Delivery of Meth
A Storm Lake man was sentenced on Monday of this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a total of up to 20 years in prison on drug-related charges. Back in November, 39-year-old Chak Takeo pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class C felony. He was sentenced to serve up to ten years on each count with the Iowa Department of Corrections. The terms will run consecutively. The remaining charges were dismissed per terms of the plea agreement with the BV County Attorney's Office.
kscj.com
COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S WIFE ARRESTED ON VOTER FRAUD CHARGES
THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT WITH 52 COUNTS OF ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD DURING THE IOWA 2020 PRIMARY AND GENERAL ELECTIONS. 49-YEAR-OLD KIM PHUONG TAYLOR OF SIOUX CITY, MADE HER INITIAL COURT APPEARANCE THURSDAY AND WAS CHARGED BY INDICTMENT WITH...
nwestiowa.com
Alta man injured in rollover by Primghar
PRIMGHAR—A 35-year-old Alta man was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, about six miles southeast of Primghar. Joseph Daniel Leonard was driving north on Taft Avenue when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup on the 100 percent ice/snow-covered blacktop, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested on warrants found with pot
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Luverne, MN, woman faces additional charges after she initially was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on several Sioux County warrants in Rock Valley. The arrest of Shelly Rose Smit stemmed from her being found walking along 14th Street in Rock Valley and the officer...
Sioux City man who escaped federal custody receives prison sentence
A Sioux City man was sentenced on Friday due to escaping from custody while he was serving a sentence for a prior conviction.
kscj.com
TRIAL SET FOR IDA COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT
A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF HIS BROTHER LAST NOVEMBER 13TH. 25-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL STAND TRIAL ON OCTOBER 10TH IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION...
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting a resident with a chain one day after he allegedly set fire to the victim's vehicle. Officials noted that he apparently ripped the victims' video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
Comments / 0