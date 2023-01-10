A Storm Lake man was sentenced on Monday of this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a total of up to 20 years in prison on drug-related charges. Back in November, 39-year-old Chak Takeo pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class C felony. He was sentenced to serve up to ten years on each count with the Iowa Department of Corrections. The terms will run consecutively. The remaining charges were dismissed per terms of the plea agreement with the BV County Attorney's Office.

