WYTV.com
Some Columbiana County townships seek to ban usage of solar, wind power
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbiana County, commissioners are considering a ban on solar and wind farms for portions of specific townships. They’ll be hosting a public hearing on Feb. 15. Five townships — Fairfield, Franklin, Perry, West and Salem — are standing against building large solar...
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
WYTV.com
Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday. The Gibson Building, which houses the offices of income tax, health and community development is closed after an issue with one of the elevator motors. The building will reopen on...
Company drops plan to build Boardman apartment
Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree says the Pivotal Development Company no longer needs a zone change for a proposed apartment building on Auburn Hills Drive
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
Trumbull County bridge project includes $3 million in updates
Fourteen of Trumbull County's more than 370 bridges are scheduled to be replaced or have significant rehabilitation work done in 2023.
WFMJ.com
Real estate transactions halted in Columbiana County due to system outage
Real estate transactions in Columbiana County are currently at a standstill due to an ongoing system outage. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open.
WYTV.com
Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot. The announcement from Tina Milner comes one...
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
County commissioners address concerns over truck purchases
Trumbull County commissioners are addressing concerns over the purchase of several trucks for a county office.
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
WYTV.com
Local city addressing wrong tax returns with live webinar
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is gearing up to help its residents and businesses with income taxes. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski is hosting an online webinar that will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. He said the webinar will...
WYTV.com
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building. According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.
WYTV.com
Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own. One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer. The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 11th
Vindicator file photo / January 14, 1997 | Jason Clark, left, and Khaled Tabbara, senior members of the Fitch High speech and debate team, were hamming it up while rehearsing a version of Shakespeare’s ”Romeo and Juliet” 26 years ago. January 11. 1998: George M. McKelvey, who...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
