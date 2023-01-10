ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday. The Gibson Building, which houses the offices of income tax, health and community development is closed after an issue with one of the elevator motors. The building will reopen on...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot. The announcement from Tina Milner comes one...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local city addressing wrong tax returns with live webinar

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is gearing up to help its residents and businesses with income taxes. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski is hosting an online webinar that will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. He said the webinar will...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building. According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own. One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer. The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 11th

Vindicator file photo / January 14, 1997 | Jason Clark, left, and Khaled Tabbara, senior members of the Fitch High speech and debate team, were hamming it up while rehearsing a version of Shakespeare’s ”Romeo and Juliet” 26 years ago. January 11. 1998: George M. McKelvey, who...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

