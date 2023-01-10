ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California is recovering from deadly storms that brought rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average -- and more rain is on the way

Response crews are busy clearing flooded neighborhoods and crumbled roadways after a powerful storm walloped California with heavy downpours and strong winds, forcing thousands of evacuations -- and another round of rain is on the way. Already, storms that battered California in recent weeks have left at least 17 people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES

CALIFORNIA STATE
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

LOVELAND, CO
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

ALABAMA STATE
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS

NEVADA STATE
IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR

ILLINOIS STATE
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE

KENTUCKY STATE
News To Know: Oklahoma carries out execution, and an arrest in an Oklahoma missing person's case

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The state of Oklahoma carries out its first execution of the new year. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection last night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Eizember was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2003 killing of AJ Cantrell, as well as a conviction of second-degree murder for the killing of Patsy Cantrell. The state's pardon and parole board voted 3 to 2 to reject a clemency recommendation. After the execution, several members of the Cantrell family spoke of the pain the family has endured and voiced concern at the length of time it took for Eizember to be executed. Eizember's execution was the eighth in oklahoma since the state resumed executions in 2021. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
OKLAHOMA STATE

