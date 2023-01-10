Read full article on original website
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs California cities. And more rain is on the way
Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric rivers -- long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can carry moisture thousands of miles. At least...
RAW: CA: OFFICIALS WARN SALINAS RIVER FLOOD THREAT GROWING
California is recovering from deadly storms that brought rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average -- and more rain is on the way
Response crews are busy clearing flooded neighborhoods and crumbled roadways after a powerful storm walloped California with heavy downpours and strong winds, forcing thousands of evacuations -- and another round of rain is on the way. Already, storms that battered California in recent weeks have left at least 17 people...
DEADLY CA FLOODS: ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMING (3:30pET)
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
NV: STORMS LEAD TO FLOODING OF GARDEN CENTER
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS
RAW: AL: MORGAN CO STORM DAMAGE
IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE
News To Know: Oklahoma carries out execution, and an arrest in an Oklahoma missing person's case
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The state of Oklahoma carries out its first execution of the new year. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection last night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Eizember was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2003 killing of AJ Cantrell, as well as a conviction of second-degree murder for the killing of Patsy Cantrell. The state's pardon and parole board voted 3 to 2 to reject a clemency recommendation. After the execution, several members of the Cantrell family spoke of the pain the family has endured and voiced concern at the length of time it took for Eizember to be executed. Eizember's execution was the eighth in oklahoma since the state resumed executions in 2021. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
