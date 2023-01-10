McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The state of Oklahoma carries out its first execution of the new year. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection last night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Eizember was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2003 killing of AJ Cantrell, as well as a conviction of second-degree murder for the killing of Patsy Cantrell. The state's pardon and parole board voted 3 to 2 to reject a clemency recommendation. After the execution, several members of the Cantrell family spoke of the pain the family has endured and voiced concern at the length of time it took for Eizember to be executed. Eizember's execution was the eighth in oklahoma since the state resumed executions in 2021. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO