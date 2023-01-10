ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marie Woodson Files Bill to Expand Homestead Exemptions For First Responders

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q65je_0k9a1KnZ00

Last week, state Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, filed a proposal to offer a homestead exemption for first responders.

Current legislation allows state and local officers killed in the line of duty to receive a property tax exemption. Unfortunately, incidents have happened where federal officers have died in the line of duty and the state’s ability to provide relief to their surviving spouses was limited. Current legislation does not cover the homesteaded property of the surviving spouse of a first responder who dies in the line of duty while employed by the federal government. This bill expands the definition of “first responder” to include certain federal law enforcement officers.

“It is only fitting for first responders who become permanently and totally disabled in the line of duty and their spouses to receive this exemption. In the spirit of fairness, the federal officers killed in the line of duty and their spouses should be entitled to the same benefits as their state and local counterparts. We must ensure the process of legislative tax exemptions are equitable for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our communities. I am grateful and thankful for the expertise of Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, who is a critically important partner in moving this piece of legislation forward,” Woodson said.

Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, who served in the state House, is backing the proposal.

“Representative Woodson’s bill rightfully expands the definition of first responder to include federal law enforcement officers for the purpose of receiving ad valorem exemptions. This change in state law will allow federal officers who are Florida residents and become totally and permanently disabled in the line of duty as well as the surviving spouses of federal enforcement officers killed in the line of duty to qualify for much-needed tax relief. Thank you, Representative Woodson, for filing this important legislation,” Kiar said.

Comments / 5

Ebony
3d ago

Floridians already voted NO on it. Stop trying to override what’s already been voted on. The people have spoken.

Reply
6
Ebony
3d ago

All fields of workers have deaths and they don’t get special treatment. They chose the job and if they don’t like it they can move to another field. Police and firefighters are not hero’s. They are hopefully doing the jobs they applied for and got. Now if this applies on to volunteer fireman I’m all for it. They do provide a needed service just like store workers, truck drivers, construction workers and doctors and dentist and every other job out there, most of which can’t retire early and draw that retirement (then since they can draw it so early take another job) and that’s if they are lucky enough to even have a job that has retirement.

Reply
3
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Simpson Drops Florida Concealed Weapons Lawsuit

After taking office this month, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has dropped a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a dispute involving information about a concealed weapons license applicant. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

DeSantis announces proposed changes to prescription market

Changes are coming to Florida’s prescription drug market as Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on lawmakers to help lower the cost of prescription drugs in the upcoming legislative session. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced potential legislation addressing prescription drug prices. He says the proposal could...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

DeSantis Unveils Proposal to Increase Big Pharma Transparency and Accountability, Lower Prescription Drug Prices

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a legislative proposal to reign in unchecked Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and drive transparency among prescription drug prices. “This proposal furthers the Administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices and reaffirms the state’s commitment to assist Floridians in making more informed health care decisions. Many states have enacted comprehensive reforms to PBMs and it is time for Florida to take action to protect consumers and small businesses,” the governor’s office insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Recognizes January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation recognizing January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. The month is an opportunity to highlight the issues faced by Florida firefighters, as well as the need for decontamination gear and firefighter cancer coverage. According to the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), cancer remains the number one line-of-duty death in the entirety of the fire service.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Byron Donalds Named to House Financial Services Committee

While he might not be leading the chamber, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has a new committee assignment. Donalds garnered as many as 20 votes as Republicans attempted to pick a speaker as they took the majority. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., eventually won the gavel on the 15th ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns Floridians About Alarming Increase in Sextortion of Minors

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians this week about an alarming increase in sextortion targeting minors. Sextortion is a form of exploitation where victims, including children, are coerced into sharing explicit photos or videos of themselves. The predator will then use the images to blackmail the target with threats to publicly expose the material. Recently, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a startling warning about the increase in sextortion cases, including more than 3,000 minor victims in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

More than 3.1 million Florida residents have signed up for Obamacare

'When you look at all the states, no one comes close to Florida.'. Florida once again leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment, with more than 3.15 million residents securing subsidized coverage on the federal health insurance exchange since the 2023 open enrollment kicked off Nov. 1. The data reflects enrollment...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jeanette Nuñez Highlights DeSantis Administration’s Record in 2022

This week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlighted the DeSantis administration’s record on public health, space, cyber, human trafficking, and various other areas in 2022. “In our first term in office, we not only fulfilled our promises but we have solidified Florida’s preeminence as the freest state in the union,” said Nuñez. “Whether in areas of public health or workforce training, our administration has put Floridians first and has secured Florida’s future for generations to come. As lieutenant governor, I am proud to serve alongside ‘America’s governor,’ Governor Ron DeSantis, and I look forward to keeping Florida free in our next term.”
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy