wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The Last Waltz’ kicks off the LCTV series Jan. 22
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help you dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will bring us the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of The Last Waltz, the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorcese.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Taking care of town business
Before we get too far along into the new year, let’s spend a few moments considering some unfinished Wiscasset business from last year and years past. Maybe 2023 will be the year of taking care of business. We’ll start on Main Street where I’m glad to see that reconstruction...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Celebrate Life and Words of MLK Jr. at community literacy event
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat will celebrate the life and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Join us from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., as we read “Martin’s Big Words” by Doreen Rappaport, and discuss the influence Dr. King continues to have on our lives.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s next Ben Brook bridge to get $570K from fed omnibus deal
Alna’s project to replace a 1955 bridge at Ben Brook on Egypt Road is getting $570,000 from the Omnibus bill President Joseph Biden signed this month, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri announced Jan. 11. He said the award follows other efforts in which the town won a $125,000 Department of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 13 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WES works to remedy COVID’s impacts on learning
“Statistically, students are six months to a year behind where they normally would be due to COVID and the impact it has had on schools and student learning,” Lucy Preston, Wiscasset School Department math interventionist, told the school committee Jan. 10. Chairman Jason Putnam said, “This isn’t unique to Wiscasset. The loss of skills due to COVID is nationwide.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, 60, last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2 working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Maine Warden’s Service helped by flying its plane over the Boothbay area searching...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seahawks take down Wolverines
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 5-4 on the season with a home win over the winless Wiscasset Wolverines, 69-20, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Gryffin Kristan led all scorers with 23 points. He and Finn Harkins (nine points) each contributed three three-pointers for the Seahawks. Connor Wenners pitched in with 14 points while Dylan Plummer added nine and Drew Meader eight.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset’s airport remains open amid FAA system issue
Planes can still take off from and land at Wiscasset Municipal Airport this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration addresses a communications system issue, Airport Manager Richard Tetrev and pilot and Airport Advisory Committee Chair Steve Williams confirmed in phone interviews. Tuesday night, Tetrev put out the...
