High school hoops rewind: West Ottawa girls 11-0; Hamilton sweeps Unity
PARK TWP. - The West Ottawa girls basketball team defeated Jenison 52-36 on Friday night at home to remain unbeaten. The Panthers improved to 11-0 and 3-0 in the OK Red after a 15-5 lead after the first quarter sparked West Ottawa to the conference win. ...
Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams, nation's top girls basketball prospect, hits milestone in win
The best high school girls basketball player in the country playing for the best basketball team in the state hit a milestone this week that makes her arguably the best basketball player in Parkway’s storied history. LSU signee Mikaylah Williams scored 11 points in a 31-14 victory over slowdown-minded Benton on Friday night...
