Joplin, MO

Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
JOPLIN, MO
City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information

Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
JOPLIN, MO
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
WEBB CITY, MO
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
Chetopa music teacher named Outstanding Music Educator of the Year

CHETOPA, Kan. -- A southeast Kansas music teacher is being recognized with a state award. Alan Paxson has worked at Chetopa schools for 45 years teaching music and directing the schools band and choir. Thursday he was surprised with an award from the Kansas Music Educators Association: Outstanding Music Educator...
CHETOPA, KS

