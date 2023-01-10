Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
koamnewsnow.com
City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information
Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
koamnewsnow.com
Co-workers set up a Go-Fund-Me account for local Walmart employee to retire
JOPLIN, Mo - Bruce Winch or "Padre" as he's known -- is a Joplin Walmart door greeter. He has been working at Walmart almost two years now. Co-workers say he puts a smile on everyone's face. The 75 year old's coworkers set up a go-fund-me to help him retire because...
koamnewsnow.com
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: armed robbery and drug yards
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. -- On January 8th -- an armed robbery occurred at a Casey's. A male wearing a tan hoodie that was pulled tight to hide his identity was seen entering the store and then was seen displaying a handgun in front of the cashier in a threatening manner. After he got an undisclosed amount of cash -- he was seen getting into a car and travelling east towards Webb City. Nobody was injured in the robbery and if you have any information authorities encourage you to contact them.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate missing money from 2023 Project Grad account; Former President charged Felony Stealing
JOPLIN, Mo. — The former President of the 2023 Joplin High School Project Graduation has been charged Felony Stealing from the organization’s bank account. Melanie D. Patterson, 42, of Joplin is identified in court documents filed in a Joplin Police Dept investigation which began fall of 2022. As...
koamnewsnow.com
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23)
Pre-K Quapaw Elementary (01/12/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
koamnewsnow.com
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
koamnewsnow.com
Cold windy night but we will start to warm back up. Also, let's look at our next storm system.
I hope you had a great Thursday even though we got a little bit of snow and of course it is much colder outside for us today. We will slowly warm back up over the next few days. Lets look at our snow stats. We got about 3/4 of an...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
koamnewsnow.com
Chetopa music teacher named Outstanding Music Educator of the Year
CHETOPA, Kan. -- A southeast Kansas music teacher is being recognized with a state award. Alan Paxson has worked at Chetopa schools for 45 years teaching music and directing the schools band and choir. Thursday he was surprised with an award from the Kansas Music Educators Association: Outstanding Music Educator...
Comments / 0