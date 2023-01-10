Read full article on original website
APD: ‘Altercation’ leads to north Austin homicide, suspect arrested within an hour
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.
1 critically injured after pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Austin
One person was reported with critical, life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday morning, according to first responders.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
CBS Austin
One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
1 injured in overnight stabbing off 6th Street
The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police
AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
fox7austin.com
Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead. The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then...
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
APD: Unidentified man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in December
The Austin Police Department said the pedestrian involved in a collision Dec. 16 on the upper deck of Interstate 35 died from his injuries Jan. 5.
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
1983 Round Rock murder case reopened, suspect may be in Mexico
A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
