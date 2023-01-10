ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 42

Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Teen injured in Jan. 3 Autauga County crash dies days after vigil

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lane Martin, a Prattville teen who was involved in a serious vehicle crash during severe weather on Jan. 3, has died from his injuries. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released confirmation of a traffic fatality at the same location and time as Martin’s crash, but did not release the victim’s name due to his status as a minor.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
LETOHATCHEE, AL
WSFA

Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
BESSEMER, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Perry County Commission Chairman responds to voter fraud indictment

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. released a statement following the announcement of his indictment Wednesday for voter fraud. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office said Turner Jr. has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud relating to the 2022 primary and general elections.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Relief efforts are underway in areas across central Alabama, including in Autauga County where multiple deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes swept across the central part of the state Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke the news that six deaths...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

