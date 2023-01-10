ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson stun in ‘masterpiece’ maternity shoot

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Pregnant Keke Palmer is a “masterpiece” in her gorgeous new maternity shoot.

The actress posted a stunning snap to Instagram on Monday, thanking Nicki Minaj for connecting her with famed photographer David LaChapelle.

“behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe,” Palmer, 29, captioned the photo of herself and boyfriend Darius Jackson .

The former Disney Channel star rocked a silver crown and sheer yellow fabric in the snap while standing on a planet with her bare belly on display.

Her fitness instructor beau, for his part, sat in a white tank top, pink pants and suspenders as he held a flower out toward his partner.

Keke Palmer showed her “masterpiece” maternity shoot for the first time.
“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO [sic]. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. 🤣🤣🤣,” Palmer went on to write.

The “True Jackson VP” alum then called her upcoming arrival the “greatest gift.”

The actress is awaiting her little one in “pure awe.”
She added, “we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith called the photo “iconique” in the comments section, while former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui praised the mom-to-be as a “goddess.”

Palmer and Darius Jackson revealed in December 2022 that they are starting a family.
Palmer confirmed last month that she is expecting her and Jackson’s first baby after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

The “Nope” star has been documenting her journey ever since, from a tropical babymoon earlier this month to a sparkling red carpet appearance .

The duo made their relationship public in 2021.
“I’m very excited, nervous and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for,” she told Page Six last week.

“More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby ,” the Emmy winner continued, sharing her plans to “slow down” ahead of the little one’s arrival.

“[It’s] … not something that comes naturally to me,” Palmer, who started dating Jackson in 2021, explained.

“I’m a naturally fast-paced person. For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour. That’s me cruising.”

