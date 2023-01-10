A Magoffin Co man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of raping a child. Jared Owens, 26 of Flat Branch has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Owens was accused by an underage girl of forcibly raping her, but details of the accusations have not been released. The girls age has not been released. First-degree rape carries of maximum sentence of 20 years for a victim who is 12 or older, and a maximum sentence of either 50 years or life in prison if the victim is under 12. Jared Owens was booked in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO