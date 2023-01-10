ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Apartments.com Releases Q4 2022 Growth Report

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaiJ2_0k9a0alI00

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – published an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for Q4 2022 backed by analyst observations. Across the board, multifamily fundamentals continued to deteriorate throughout the fourth quarter with limited absorption, significant imbalances between supply and demand and ongoing economic uncertainty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005347/en/

Absorption, Quarter Over Quarter (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We ended the year with absorption barely remaining positive and vacancy rates trending upwards,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group . “As 2022 progressed, economic uncertainty suppressed household formations which limited multifamily demand. Consumer confidence started off weak early on with high inflation and the war in Europe, only to be continued by the Fed’s interest rate hikes and impending recession fears. With 2023’s national forecast predicting the highest new supply totals since the 1980s, expect vacancy to rise above 7% and rent growth to push much lower.”

ABSORPTION COMPARED TO DELIVERIES HIGHLIGHTS SIGNIFICANT IMBALANCE

Multifamily conditions continued their stark reversal of fortune in Q4 2022. Limited absorption in the face of 96,000 newly delivered units drove up the vacancy rate from 5.7% at the end of the third quarter to 6.2% on the last day of December 2022. Additionally, the remarkable imbalance between supply and demand pushed the national year over year asking rent growth down to 3.7%, or 740 basis points lower than 12 months prior.

Full year absorption totaled 169,000 units compared to 431,000 deliveries, highlighting the significant imbalance felt industry-wide. While 2022 was expected to come in lower than 2021’s record breaking absorption at 700,000 units, the lackluster demand weakened in each proceeding quarter throughout the year, resulting in half of the initial projection.

40 LARGEST MARKETS SEE RENT GROWTH RETREAT, PALM BEACH LEADS THE PACK

The effects of new supply outstripping demand are best illustrated in the dramatic pullback of rents across the majority of the nation’s 40 largest markets. Over the past four quarters, all 40 markets have witnessed rents retreating, despite 38 of them remaining positive for the year. Palm Beach sits at the helm, with year over year rent growth declining by 29 percentage points from 30.4% a year ago to just 1.7% at the end of 2022. Phoenix and Las Vegas saw rent growth peak above 20% in 2021, yet closed out the year in the red.

MIDWEST, GATEWAY MARKETS POST HIGHEST RENT GROWTH

Indianapolis finished the year with the highest year over year rent growth in the nation, coming in at 7.4%. Other Midwest markets rounded out 2022 near the top of the rent growth chart, including Cincinnati, St. Louis and Columbus, representing a remarkable change from a year ago when the top 10 was littered with Sun Belt locations that are now posting the weakest rent growth.

RENTS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE DOWNWARD TREND INTO 2023

As we head into 2023, the rent growth situation is not positioned for drastic improvement. Looking at rents quarter over quarter, we expect to see rents declining across the majority of markets. And unfortunately, this is not the typical seasonal effect of rents softening in the fourth quarter. Instead, rent deceleration began in June, during what should have been the peak leasing season. The accelerating rent decreases are a direct result of weak demand across the nation.

The reversal in multifamily performance over the past four quarters has been swift and unprecedented, especially considering the economy is not yet in a recession. The fast-growing Sun Belt markets of 2021 entered a perfect storm in 2022, as demand throttled back while deliveries accelerated. With recession fears looming, 2023 has the potential to create even more distress for Sun Belt property operations with deliveries in many markets projected to reach record levels. Northeast and Midwest markets with minimal supply additions this year are best positioned to remain closest to equilibrium.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, http://www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

About Apartments.com

Apartments.com is the leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com.

Apartments.com is supported by the industry’s largest professional research team, which has visited and photographed over 500,000 properties nationwide. The team makes over one million calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other apartments website, and innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a “Travel Time” feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps, and provides unmatched exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.

The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar’s expectations or beliefs regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that rent growth changes are not as expected, or do not occur at the pace expected; and the risk that multifamily vacancy rates are not as expected. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ending March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of that filing, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005347/en/

CONTACT: Matthew Blocher

CoStar Group

(202) 346-6775

mblocher@costargroup.com

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: CoStar Group, Inc.

PUB: 01/10/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 09:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
Upworthy

CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Flexport Layoffs Hit 20% of Workforce

Flexport is laying off approximately 20 percent of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, in yet another staff purge that has impacted supply chain, retail and technology firms alike. Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark, co-CEOs of the digital freight forwarder that was once valued at more than $8 billion, informed employees of the layoffs in a companywide memo. It is unclear which departments the job cuts are taking place in. While the note said that Flexport is “overall in a good position,” the co-chiefs indicated that the company was not immune to the macroeconomic downturn that has impacted businesses around the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director. Several mobile homes were launched into the air and at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help. “It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
argusjournal.com

XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on January 17th, 2023

Charlotte, North Carolina, January 10, 2023 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST.
WWD

Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost

The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
HIT Consultant

17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023

Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Claims linking COVID vaccinations to ICU admissions are misleading

CLAIM: Public health data from Australia shows people vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to end up in a hospital ICU with the virus than those who are unvaccinated. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While data does show higher admission rates among those with more vaccine doses, public health officials and virus experts say that doesn’t prove that receiving the shot itself makes you more likely to be hospitalized. Vaccinated people are expected to represent the bulk of ICU admissions because nearly every adult in Australia has received the immunization by now. Experts argue that old age and chronic conditions such as heart disease or diabetes are the primary factors determining who ends up in the ICU with COVID, and those people are more likely to have had more boosters to protect themselves.
YourErie

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US

(The Hill) – Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.  The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 […]
maritime-executive.com

Freight Forwarder Pays $1.9M to US on Charges of Fraud and Overbilling

Blue Water Shipping, a freight company based in New Jersey, agreed to pay $1.89 million to resolve allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never performed and for improper markups. It is the latest example of a company or its employees abusing government contracts with greatly inflated prices or for fraudulent services.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy