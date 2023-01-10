Fresenius Kabi’s Ivenix Infusion System Goes Live at San Luis Valley Health

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Fresenius Kabi announced today that its Ivenix Infusion System has been successfully implemented at San Luis Valley Health in Colorado.

San Luis Valley Health has been providing high-quality health services for more than 90 years, offering advanced techniques and technology along with a focus on patient care.

An innovative infusion system and smart pump designed to transform infusion delivery, the Ivenix Infusion System directly addresses the need to improve the safety of infusion pumps by rethinking every aspect of medication delivery to improve outcomes and help prevent IV-related medication errors. From the clear and simple smartphone-like touchscreen to EMR integration to real-time dose guidance with an up-to-date drug library, the Ivenix Infusion System empowers clinicians with intuitive usability.

“We are excited by the high-tech nature of the product and the focus on quality, safety, and work efficiencies,” said Roberta Bean, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at San Luis Valley Health. “This infusion system helps to relieve the pressure hospitals are experiencing with nurse resources because it’s easier to use, simpler to learn, and has a lot of safety features to make sure our patients get the care they deserve.”

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi includes a large-volume pump, a portfolio of administration sets, and a suite of infusion management tools that seamlessly work together to inform care, advance clinical efficiency, and reduce costs. It features an administration set designed to accurately control drip rate whether loaded in or used outside of the pump, an intuitive cellphone-like touchscreen interface, and software and hardware that provide the freedom to operate effectively in any care environment.

“Our goal is to transform the present state of infusion therapy by delivering our large-volume infusion pumps to more hospitals,” said Pete Allen, senior vice president, IV Therapy at Fresenius Kabi USA. “We’re so proud to be partnering with San Luis Valley Health to place this groundbreaking technology into the hands of nurses and the extended care team.”

San Luis Valley Health is a regional health provider serving San Luis Valley, Colorado and beyond. In addition to its state-of-the-art hospital located in Alamosa, it also operates five clinics throughout the Valley and another hospital in Conejos County. San Luis Valley Health’s fully accredited 49-bed hospital in Alamosa provides outstanding care for those in need of general Medical/Surgical, Intensive Care, and labor and delivery hospital services. Conejos County Hospital serves the emergency and medical needs of individuals in Conejos and Costilla County.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi ( www.fresenius-kabi.com/us ) is a global healthcare company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

