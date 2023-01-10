ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

ALSAC names Ericka DeBruce chief diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULZEc_0k9a0X3z00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®, has announced the appointment of Ericka DeBruce to the role of senior vice president, chief diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer. DeBruce succeeds Reginald Porter Jr. who has been named senior vice president, relational development and social responsibility. Porter is now leading efforts to engage key donors in support of the St. Jude mission while continuing to spearhead ALSAC’s work to positively impact the communities where its employees live and work as well as partners’ corporate social responsibility practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005037/en/

Ericka DeBruce, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer, ALSAC (Photo: Business Wire)

DeBruce will be building upon established programs, including ALSAC’s Business Resource Groups, and spearheading strategic initiatives to ensure ALSAC is a culturally competent and inclusive organization that promotes diversity of thought, background and experiences for employees, patient families and supporters.

“ALSAC and St. Jude were founded on the ideals of a diverse, inclusive and equitable world, and that remains at the core of our DNA,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC. “I witnessed Ericka’s passion and deep subject matter expertise firsthand when she trained our team in the past, and we are incredibly fortunate she has joined us full-time to continue efforts to foster open, honest dialogue and collaborations which are imperative to our success and true to our founding principles.

DeBruce has nearly two decades of experience leading diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts at global Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and other organizations. Her proven record of success in creating organizational cultures that leverage individual differences and value equal opportunity for all includes recognition for Unum as one of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity while she served as its chief inclusion and diversity officer.

“Joining the ALSAC team is a full-circle, career moment for me,” said DeBruce. “One of my first positions was working for a sibling charity overseeing a program focused on diversifying the blood supply to assist children with sickle cell disease. While in that role, I learned about the vital research and treatment methods that St. Jude provided to children and hospitals around the world, never imagining I would someday have the honor to lead diversity initiatives for the fundraising and awareness organization for the institution.”

The addition of DeBruce as a leading industry expert brings new opportunities for ALSAC to continue to advance an inclusive and equitable environment for employees, patient families, supporters and members of the communities the organization serves.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005037/en/

mediarelations@alsac.stjude.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH CHILDREN HOSPITALS PHILANTHROPY HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER PHILANTHROPY SCIENCE ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PUB: 01/10/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 09:01 AM

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares who can benefit from palliative care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health is now offering in-patient palliative care. Palliative care is a medical specialty that is delivered alongside curative treatment and in close collaboration with a patient’s treating clinician. Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, director of palliative care for Region One Health, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local restaurant to be nationally recognized

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Ways to celebrate MLK Day in the Mid-South this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, January 16, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events and activities. For the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was killed on April 4th of, 1968, it’s a significant day that’ll be filled with reflection, speeches, live […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
FireRescue1

Tenn. FD’s head of training fired over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department’s head of training was fired last month after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a 25-year veteran of the department, is said to have violated five policies, including harassment, FOX13 reported this week. A letter from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy