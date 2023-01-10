ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexa3D Starts Shipping Its High-Throughput Laser Sintering Platform, the QLS 820

 3 days ago
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Nexa3D, the leading maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced commercial availability of its highest throughput additive production system, the QLS 820. Previously announced at last year’s IMTS Trade Show, the QLS 820 is designed for high volume production of thermoplastic components. With an impressive print speed of up to 8 liters per hour and up to 20% packing density it provides the highest throughput in its class.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005267/en/

The QLS 820 offers high throughput capabilities with its print speed of up to 8 liters per hour at up to 20% packing density. (Photo: Business Wire)

The QLS 820 represents a new class of powder bed technology that combines ultrafast printing with open materials and cloud-based software platform to deliver production volumes that are orders of magnitude greater than other powder-bed solutions on the market.

“My hat is off to our entire team of determined innovators, passionate engineers, and experienced marketers for bringing to market an industry leading thermoplastic production platform that fully delivers on our ultrafast brand promise,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, and CEO, Nexa3D.

At the core of the QLS 820 is the patented Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) print engine consisting of four CO2 lasers with 100W power each enabling the ultrafast print speeds. The QLS 820 features, exchangeable build station that operators can use for continuous production during the cooldown process, eliminating production bottlenecks and increasing throughput and overall asset utilization.

The QLS 820 delivers a polymer-based production alternative to traditional injection molding without the design constraints, costly tooling investments and extended lead-times. The platform works with standard materials such as PA11 and PA12 — direct replacements for injection molding grade materials, and is also compatible with higher-temperature materials, such as PA6, at processing temperatures up to 240 degrees Celsius.

The first two units have now been shipped to Quickparts and JawsTec, both high utilization users and providers of on-demand manufacturing services looking to improve the economics of additive production with higher yields and optimal machine performance. “We pride ourselves on offering quick turn manufacturing services to our customers and look forward to introducing an even faster and more efficient production of higher volume thermoplastic components with the QLS 820,” said Ziad Abou, Chief Executive Officer, Quickparts.

Additional product information is available on the company’s website and media kit.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005267/en/

CONTACT: Nina Swienton

Chief Marketing Officer

nina.swienton@nexa3d.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE HARDWARE

SOURCE: Nexa3D

PUB: 01/10/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 09:02 AM

