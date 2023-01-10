Forter Appoints Ozge Tuncel Ozcan as Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Ozge Tuncel Ozcan, a proven customer success leader, as chief customer officer (CCO). In this newly-created role, Ozcan will oversee the company’s customer success functions, including delivery and implementation, analytics and risk.

Ozcan has an impressive track record of building and leading customer success organizations in the software development space. She most recently served as CCO at Instabase, an AI-based automation platform, where she oversaw all customer-facing success teams as well as education and documentation. Prior to Instabase, Ozcan spent six years at MongoDB, a document-oriented database company, where she led customer success and sales development operations across North America, EMEA and APAC. Ozcan previously worked for McKinsey & Company as a consultant to financial services clients on their strategic technology projects. She holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Forter partners with digital commerce leaders across industries to provide their shoppers with a superior experience – from sign-up to checkout to post-purchase. This customer-centric focus extends to Forter’s work with its own customers, ensuring every merchant has white glove service and support,” said Ozcan. “I’m thrilled to join Forter and its customer-first team as we bring trust to every digital interaction.”

“Creating the best possible experience for our merchants means they, in turn, can continue to deliver fast, frictionless and secure online journeys for their consumers,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO, Forter. “Ozge’s experience leading customer success and support operations will help ensure we continue to deliver the best products, service and support to our customers globally.”

Ozcan’s hiring follows several other senior-level appointments at Forter in the last 12 months.

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.

