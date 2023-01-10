ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
What to Expect From Texas Homebuilders in 2023

Like many parts of the country, the Texas real estate market cooled off a bit in 2022 in the face of rising federal interest rates. However, according to data collected by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, new home starts picked up toward the end of 2022, increasing by as much as 6.7% as recently as October. With building activity seemingly moving in the right direction in the Lone Star state, keep reading for a detailed breakdown on what to expect from Texas home builders in 2023.
