Allen County, IN

Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
Neighborhood Improvement Grant program opens for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced this week that the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is open and accepting applications. This is the sixth consecutive year for the program, designed to support neighborhood projects by beautifying public spaces and strengthening community identity....
Savor Fort Wayne returns next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne favorite has returned. Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer during the 12 days of dining deals this January 18-29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course meals at value prices to encourage diners to taste all that our city has to offer.
City offices to be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the entire week of January 16. The City will resume regular business...
122nd Fighter Wing slated for F-16 conversion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) has been officially approved for conversion to the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in accordance with the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA was passed by U.S. Congress and then signed into law on Dec. 23,...
USF and Fort Wayne Football Club announce partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the University of Saint Francis and the Fort Wayne Football Club announced a partnership to bring the Fort Wayne FC professional soccer team to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as its home. The partnership developed after conversations between USF President Rev. Dr. Eric...
Couple arrested in connection to death of four-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that officers arrested a couple in connection to the death of a four-year-old child who died in July 2022. WANE-TV reports that according to court documents, the child died due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity. The four-year-old was reported not...
