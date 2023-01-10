ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex

An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy