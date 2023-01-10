Read full article on original website
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex
An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
