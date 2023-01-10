ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant

Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
How to use VPN like a pro on Android

Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer

Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates

One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Android 14: Everything you need to know

It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones

It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
