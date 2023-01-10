Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
People are just noticing Android hack that can save you from embarrassment
ANYONE with an Android phone needs to know how to hide apps away. There are loads of reasons to want to hide an app. Maybe you're dating and you want to keep it a secret. Or perhaps you've got a Candy Crush addiction that you're not proud of. Similarly, you...
Phone Arena
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Android Headlines
Android 14: Everything you need to know
It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
Android Authority
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to its best price in months ahead of S23 reveal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S22 is now available for the best price we've seen in quite a while, making this the perfect time to grab one for yourself. At just $650, the S22 is a steal.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Chrome on Android just got a major multitasking upgrade
Google Chrome's Instance Switcher feature on mobile has been reported to be coming out of Beta. This feature will allow users to have several versions of Chrome open at once.
Android Police
