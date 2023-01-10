Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall
That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County last night.
Hiker dies in Southern California after sliding as much as 700 feet down icy mountain, rescuers say
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the hiker was the second person to slide on the ice to their death on Southern California's Mount Baldy in two weeks.
What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area
Yes, it’s that bad now but there are things you can do to prepare.
thenationalnews.com
California storm: Floods, mudslides and power cuts plague whole state
People had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth as storms continue to ravage California. Reuters. A storm that prompted thousands of evacuations and killed at least 14 continued to batter California on Tuesday, as severe weather rolled in from the Pacific — and more is expected in the days to come.
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 vehicles; 4 people escape
Two people were rescued by firefighters and two others got themselves out after driving their vehicles into a sinkhole in Chatsworth Monday night.The sinkhole opened up on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, where Iverson runs just beneath the 118 Freeway, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.First, a car drove into the opening, then a pickup truck. Two people in the truck got themselves out before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.Two people in the car were reportedly trapped when the truck landed on top. Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews used a ladder over the hole and dropped a firefighter down...
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool
Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing LA’s homeless emergency
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
Comments / 0