Newport News, VA

Staff Knew 6-Year-Old Had Gun Before He Shot His Teacher, Officials Say

School officials in Virginia were told that a 6-year-old boy might have had a weapon on him when he got to school on the morning of Jan. 6, two and a half hours before he allegedly shot his teacher in the chest. Newport News Public Schools superintendent George Parker told parents in a meeting Thursday night that “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon... and was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus.” The boy’s backpack was searched that morning but nothing was found, he said. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary, was shot during class without any warning or prior struggle. She was initially in critical condition but is now stable. The boy’s mom owned the 9mm handgun legally but it’s unclear how he got his hands on it. He’s being held at a medical facility for now while a judge determines what’s next. The district said it would install metal detectors at Richneck and consider other changes like requiring clear backpacks.Read it at WAVY
'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher

Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed

Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
