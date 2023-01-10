Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Staff Knew 6-Year-Old Had Gun Before He Shot His Teacher, Officials Say
School officials in Virginia were told that a 6-year-old boy might have had a weapon on him when he got to school on the morning of Jan. 6, two and a half hours before he allegedly shot his teacher in the chest. Newport News Public Schools superintendent George Parker told parents in a meeting Thursday night that “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon... and was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus.” The boy’s backpack was searched that morning but nothing was found, he said. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary, was shot during class without any warning or prior struggle. She was initially in critical condition but is now stable. The boy’s mom owned the 9mm handgun legally but it’s unclear how he got his hands on it. He’s being held at a medical facility for now while a judge determines what’s next. The district said it would install metal detectors at Richneck and consider other changes like requiring clear backpacks.Read it at WAVY
ABC News
'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher
Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
WAVY News 10
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
WTVR-TV
Police: 15-year-old son charged with killing adoptive parents in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 15-year-old boy adopted son has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder after his adoptive parents were found dead on Peartree Street near the South Norfolk area Tuesday morning. Chesapeake Police said the man and woman died from injuries sustained from a knife and/or...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Fmr. police chief weighs in on whether NN school shooter's mom should be charged
Questions remain about whether the mother of the 6-year-old, who police said shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, should be charged in the case.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide
Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0