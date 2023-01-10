Read full article on original website
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Stop the Rumors: The O'Jays' Eddie Levert is alive and well
(January 11, 2023) There is nothing more maddening than internet rumors. And today's rumor is particularly galling to soul music lovers. There have been a number of posts on social media -- including from some noted celebrities -- indicating that Eddie Levert, longtime member and co-lead singer of the legendary O'Jays, had passed. Fortunately newsman extraordinaire Roland Martin shot it down this morning with his Twitter post: PLEASE don’t spread lies about celebrities passing away without REAL CONFIRMATION. I just woke up to an IG post from a celebrity saying Eddie Levert became an ancestor. I Immediately called his wife. He is alive and well. Stop believing janky sources. Eddie is still with us!!!
George Martin: 10 recordings to demonstrate his revolutionary musical genius
Paul McCartney called George Martin the "most musical person" he ever met, but there was more to Martin than The Beatles
Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78
The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member Of The Whispers, Dead At 79
Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, has died at the age of 79, as confirmed by his family. ABC 7 reported that the singer died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday (Jan. 5) in his Los Angeles home. It was believed he died of natural causes. More from VIBE.comLil Keed's Autopsy Report Revealed 7 Months After DeathFred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dead At 67Gangsta Boo, Influential Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead At 43 The acclaimed R&B quintet was founded by Harmon, twin brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, along with Marcus Hutson and Nicholas Caldwell in 1964. They met one...
Jeff Beck: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Guitarist Dead At 78
Jeff Beck was a legendary guitarist. He toured with Johnny Depp in recent weeks. Jeff died suddenly Tuesday of viral meningitis. Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who toured with embattled actor Johnny Depp in recent weeks, has died at the age of 78 after a sudden illness. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 11 read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Jeff passed away on Tuesday, January 10.
Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”
Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Hits From The Rolling Stones—Including George Michael and The Specials
The Rolling Stones need no introduction. The U.K.-born rock group is known for songs like “Wild Horses” and “Paint It Black.” But while those songs are hits in their own right when sung by the Stones, what kind of lives have they lived in the mouths and instruments of other famed artists? Great question!
‘Outstanding iconic, genius guitar player’ Jeff Beck dead at 78
(LOOTPRESS) – English rock musician and acclaimed innovator of electric guitar Jeff Beck passed away Tuesday. The guitarist, known for his solo work, as well as his work with the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck Group, and his many musical collaborations, became one of the most influential guitarists in popular music throughout the course of his career.
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Transfer Roundup: Chelsea Stays Busy, United Eyes World Cup Star
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly...
Panther Tracks
Science teacher Jessica Tatum is currently listening to “Soul of a Sailor” by Kenny Chesney. “He is really soulful and helps me think about some of the journeys I’ve gone through through my life,” Tatum said. Chesney sings and uses his guitar to make the listeners...
