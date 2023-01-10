ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) is back in action Saturday night in a rematch against the veteran-heavy but struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). The Orange hope to build some momentum at home before preparing to hit the road against #16 Miami. A victory would also give Syracuse nine wins in its last 11 games.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) returns to the Dome for a Saturday night rematch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). Syracuse hopes to win its second straight game coming off a 10-point victory against Virginia Tech. On the other hand, Notre Dame looks to get some revenge on the road after falling 62-61 at home in its previous matchup versus the Orange. The Fighting Irish are coming off a one-point win over Georgia Tech, but they lost the prior three ACC games by an average of almost 12 points.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College

Has the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team finally found its groove? Coming off back-to-back double-digit victories against Pittsburgh and Clemson, Syracuse (12-4, 3-2) looks to be riding high heading into its Thursday night matchup against the Boston College Eagles (13-5, 3-2). The Orange look to secure its third-straight win...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Preseason Player of the Year

When you’re a lacrosse player who scores 223 points over the course of two seasons, there’s a good chance that people are going to take notice of you. That’s exactly what’s happening right now for Syracuse Orange attacker Meaghan Tyrrell, who yesterday was named USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Division I Women’s Preseason Player of the Year.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a “must-win” game in early January. Their opponent. Students: 36,383 students who will be shocked when they find out the Hokey-Pokey isn’t what it’s all about. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College...
BLACKSBURG, VA
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies

The Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) at 7:00 on YES and other regional networks. This is a game that both teams really need. We expect to see a lot of energy and intensity even on a weeknight. Can Syracuse avoid their typical slow start in this one and make the Hokies play catch-up?
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim underdogs at home. The Orange are getting 1.5 points. TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - ACC RSN Affiliates. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse lacrosse: Six Orange players named preseason All-Americans

Forecast season continues on as the Syracuse Orange lacrosse season approaches. Yesterday, USA Lacrosse Magazine announced their Division I Preseason All-Americans for the 2023 lacrosse season for both the women and the men. The lists were determined according to consideration from the USA Lacrosse Magazine staff, as well as input...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: WR Damien Alford enters the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange have lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal. After three wideouts already chose to transfer at the end of the regular season, Damien Alford decided that he too is exploring other options. During his time with the Orange, Alford had 34 receptions for 681 yards and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY

An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse

About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy