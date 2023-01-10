Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
White 4-0 4-0 0-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. It looks like we have some clear favorites for the rest of the season. For home games, it should be the white Block S 1⁄4 zip and for road games it should be the blue Block S. We love the script...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) is back in action Saturday night in a rematch against the veteran-heavy but struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). The Orange hope to build some momentum at home before preparing to hit the road against #16 Miami. A victory would also give Syracuse nine wins in its last 11 games.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) returns to the Dome for a Saturday night rematch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). Syracuse hopes to win its second straight game coming off a 10-point victory against Virginia Tech. On the other hand, Notre Dame looks to get some revenge on the road after falling 62-61 at home in its previous matchup versus the Orange. The Fighting Irish are coming off a one-point win over Georgia Tech, but they lost the prior three ACC games by an average of almost 12 points.
Nick Monroe Discusses Taking Minnesota Job, Leaving Syracuse
All Syracuse caught up with Nick Monroe following the news that he is leaving Syracuse football after seven seasons to become the co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota. Q: How did this come about? Monroe: "I am good friends with Joe Rossi, the defensive coordinator. I've known coach Fleck for ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College
Has the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team finally found its groove? Coming off back-to-back double-digit victories against Pittsburgh and Clemson, Syracuse (12-4, 3-2) looks to be riding high heading into its Thursday night matchup against the Boston College Eagles (13-5, 3-2). The Orange look to secure its third-straight win...
“Joe and Judah were really good” SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Virginia Tech win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Five SU players scored in double-figures, as Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome 82-72. Joe Girard III led the way with a team-high 24 points. Freshman Maliq Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Syracuse improves to 11-6 overall (4-2 in the […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Preseason Player of the Year
When you’re a lacrosse player who scores 223 points over the course of two seasons, there’s a good chance that people are going to take notice of you. That’s exactly what’s happening right now for Syracuse Orange attacker Meaghan Tyrrell, who yesterday was named USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Division I Women’s Preseason Player of the Year.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a “must-win” game in early January. Their opponent. Students: 36,383 students who will be shocked when they find out the Hokey-Pokey isn’t what it’s all about. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies
The Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) at 7:00 on YES and other regional networks. This is a game that both teams really need. We expect to see a lot of energy and intensity even on a weeknight. Can Syracuse avoid their typical slow start in this one and make the Hokies play catch-up?
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim underdogs at home. The Orange are getting 1.5 points. TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - ACC RSN Affiliates. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 82-72 win over Virginia Tech
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team picked up its first quadrant two victory of the season by taking down Virginia Tech 82-72 at home on Wednesday night. Syracuse is now 8-1 all-time against the Hokies at home. The Orange started sluggish once again, but was able to build a...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse lacrosse: Six Orange players named preseason All-Americans
Forecast season continues on as the Syracuse Orange lacrosse season approaches. Yesterday, USA Lacrosse Magazine announced their Division I Preseason All-Americans for the 2023 lacrosse season for both the women and the men. The lists were determined according to consideration from the USA Lacrosse Magazine staff, as well as input...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: WR Damien Alford enters the transfer portal
The Syracuse Orange have lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal. After three wideouts already chose to transfer at the end of the regular season, Damien Alford decided that he too is exploring other options. During his time with the Orange, Alford had 34 receptions for 681 yards and...
4 CNY basketball players named 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominees
The McDonald’s All-American Games have announced the nominees for the 2023 game, and four Section III players made the list. Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff, Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate, Rome Free Academy’s Amya McLeod and LaFayette’s Christian DeJoseph are among 722 girls and boys nominees.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thursday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Scores from Thursday's Section IV Basketball Action.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way […]
visitsyracuse.com
Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY
An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
