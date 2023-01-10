Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tomahawkleader.com
History of Washington Square Park
TOMAHAWK – Tomahawk Together, a non-profit organization that has worked to support families and youth in Tomahawk for more than 30 years, is continuing to work towards the construction of an all-inclusive playground at Washington Square Park on N. 4th St. in Tomahawk. In May 2021, the City of...
tomahawkleader.com
FCCLA members host blood drive at THS
TOMAHAWK – Members of a student organization focused on making a difference in their community recently organized a blood drive at Tomahawk High School. Alison Ewart, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Tomahawk High School (THS), explained that students in the club get the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects.
tomahawkleader.com
Annual ceremony at Northwoods National Cemetery: Wreaths placed to remember, honor, teach
HARSHAW – Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw was one site of more than 3,700 where wreaths were placed as part of Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022. A ceremony began the program, followed by the placement of wreaths. Girl Scouts, the American Legion Riders – District 11, Northwoods Honor Guard, military veterans and civilian volunteers worked together to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.”
tomahawkleader.com
TPD selling Pipo dolls to raise funds for K-9 unit
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Police Department (TPD) is selling customized stuffed animals resembling K-9 Pipo in an effort to raise funds for the department’s K-9 unit. A post on TPD’s Facebook page said the dolls are available at the police department, 219 W. Somo Ave., for a donation of $20.00, but additional donations are appreciated.
tomahawkleader.com
WPS crews in California helping restore power after destructive storms
CALIFORNIA – Nearly 50 employees from Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and its sister company We Energies are in California this week working to get the lights back on for tens of thousands of people who lost power from a series of strong storms. WPS and We Energies crews are...
Comments / 0